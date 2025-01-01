Adult Volunteers – Culpeper Medical Center

Are you a compassionate adult who enjoys helping others? Then consider volunteering with us. You'll get the opportunity to learn about healthcare and assist our staff, visitors, and patients with non-medical tasks at Culpeper Medical Center.

Adult Volunteer Qualifications

To be a UVA Health Auxiliary volunteer, you must be a local adult or year-round college student who's 18 or older. And you commit to serve 3 hours a week as a volunteer for a minimum of one year.

We invite you to apply if you have these traits needed to qualify:

Have strong communication skills

Able to follow direction & accept supervision

Comply with policies and procedures

Exhibit interest and enthusiasm

Work independently

Steps to Becoming a Volunteer at Culpeper Medical Center

Step 1: Fill out the application.

Step 2: After you submit your application, we'll be in contact with you to obtain:

Your health immunization records, including your current flu vaccination documentation (only applicable during the months of October thru May)

A valid photo ID

Step 3: After we receive the additional documentation listed above and you've completed our health assessment form, we will schedule an interview at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, 501 Sunset Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701.

Bring to your interview:

$20 cash/check for your uniform

Your Social Security number

Step 4: Prior to your in-person orientation, complete our online orientation.

Step 5: Training will be arranged by the volunteer office.

Step 6: Begin volunteering for 3 hours a week for a minimum of 100 hours or one year of service.