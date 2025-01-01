Volunteer Opportunities for Adults & Youth - Culpeper
UVA Health Auxiliary volunteers make a positive impact every day for our patients, their families, and health staff.
Our volunteers help us provide the best patient care experience at each of our facilities.
Grow Through Volunteering
Volunteering is a way to help those in need. But also allows you to grow by:
- Acquiring new skills
- Gaining knowledge about the healthcare field
- Discovering new interests
- Building lasting relationships
Be Part of UVA Health Auxiliary
Our volunteers become members of the UVA Health Auxiliary. The Auxiliary’s mission is to provide:
- Needed volunteer services to patients and staff
- Goodwill between the community and the hospital system
- Fundraising to benefit patient care
Volunteer Opportunities for You
Whatever your interests or skills, there's a volunteer position for you. Volunteer options include:
- Providing compassion and support to patients
- Escorting patients and visitors to their destinations
- Providing clerical assistance
- Delivering magazines to patients
- Assisting nursing staff with non-medical tasks
- Working in the gift shops and thrift store
In addition to regular assignments, volunteers can also help the Auxiliary with many fundraising events throughout the year that help support patient care.
Volunteer Service Areas
Our volunteers provide assistance at many different departments and areas. Opportunities vary by department, based on needs and location. Here are just a few of the service areas that greatly benefit from volunteer assistance:
- Guest Services/Way-Finding
- Surgical Services
- Emergency Room
- Gift Shop/Retail
- Patient Related Services
- Administration/Clerical
- Pet Therapy
Benefits of Volunteering
- Free Flu Shots (18 years & older)
- Free meal in Café before or after your shift
- Develop new skills
- Bring fun and fulfillment to your life
- Good for your mind and body
- Have a newfound sense of purpose
- Gain a natural sense of accomplishment by helping others
- Boost your immune system!
- Make new friends!
- Support your community
- Annual Service Awards
Requirements & Process for Volunteering
- For the Junior Program, you must have completed your Sophomore year in high school.
- Complete and submit the appropriate online volunteer application.
- Be interviewed by a volunteer services staff member.
- Complete a background check (required only for volunteers 18 and over).
- Complete in-person hospital orientation.
- Get role-specific training in your assigned service area.
- Commit to work one 3-hour shift per week for one year of continuous service
- Purchase a $20 uniform.
- Get a flu vaccine (During flu season, volunteers 18 & up can get a free flu vaccine from employee health).
- Get clearance through Employee Occupational Health. This includes completing a health assessment questionnaire, proof of MMR & Varicella vaccines (or have labs drawn free of charge to determine immunity, must be 18 and over to have labs drawn)
Interested in Volunteering?
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center offers two different volunteer programs. Choose the program best for you:
Adult Volunteer program (also for year-round college students 18 and older)
Junior Volunteers program (for high school juniors and seniors)
Reach Out For more information about our volunteer opportunities in Culpeper, please contact April Beckner, [email protected]
Thank you for considering UVA Health as a place to share your time and talents.
