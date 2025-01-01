Volunteer Opportunities for Adults & Youth - Culpeper

UVA Health Auxiliary volunteers make a positive impact every day for our patients, their families, and health staff.

Our volunteers help us provide the best patient care experience at each of our facilities.

Grow Through Volunteering

Volunteering is a way to help those in need. But also allows you to grow by:

Acquiring new skills

Gaining knowledge about the healthcare field

Discovering new interests

Building lasting relationships

Be Part of UVA Health Auxiliary

Our volunteers become members of the UVA Health Auxiliary. The Auxiliary’s mission is to provide:

Needed volunteer services to patients and staff

Goodwill between the community and the hospital system

Fundraising to benefit patient care

Volunteer Opportunities for You

Whatever your interests or skills, there's a volunteer position for you. Volunteer options include:

Providing compassion and support to patients

Escorting patients and visitors to their destinations

Providing clerical assistance

Delivering magazines to patients

Assisting nursing staff with non-medical tasks

Working in the gift shops and thrift store

In addition to regular assignments, volunteers can also help the Auxiliary with many fundraising events throughout the year that help support patient care.

Volunteer Service Areas

Our volunteers provide assistance at many different departments and areas. Opportunities vary by department, based on needs and location. Here are just a few of the service areas that greatly benefit from volunteer assistance:

Guest Services/Way-Finding

Surgical Services

Emergency Room

Gift Shop/Retail

Patient Related Services

Administration/Clerical

Pet Therapy

Benefits of Volunteering

Free Flu Shots (18 years & older)

Free meal in Café before or after your shift

Develop new skills

Bring fun and fulfillment to your life

Good for your mind and body

Have a newfound sense of purpose

Gain a natural sense of accomplishment by helping others

Boost your immune system!

Make new friends!

Support your community

Annual Service Awards

Requirements & Process for Volunteering

For the Junior Program, you must have completed your Sophomore year in high school.

Complete and submit the appropriate online volunteer application.

Be interviewed by a volunteer services staff member.

Complete a background check (required only for volunteers 18 and over).

Complete in-person hospital orientation.

Get role-specific training in your assigned service area.

Commit to work one 3-hour shift per week for one year of continuous service

Purchase a $20 uniform.

Get a flu vaccine (During flu season, volunteers 18 & up can get a free flu vaccine from employee health).