Year-Round Volunteer Programs

We need volunteers for weekly shifts, as substitutes, for one-day special events and to support the work of the UVA Hospital Auxiliary Board.

UVA undergraduates are not eligible for this pathway.

Required Service: Minimum of six months and 50-100 hours, typically one shift per week, depending on the assignment

When to Apply: Anytime

Opportunities Available: Browse the list of volunteer opportunities.

You can also volunteer for the summer program.