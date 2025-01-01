Year-Round Volunteer Programs
We need volunteers for weekly shifts, as substitutes, for one-day special events and to support the work of the UVA Hospital Auxiliary Board.
UVA undergraduates are not eligible for this pathway.
Required Service: Minimum of six months and 50-100 hours, typically one shift per week, depending on the assignment
When to Apply: Anytime
Opportunities Available: Browse the list of volunteer opportunities.
You can also volunteer for the summer program.
