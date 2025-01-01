Summer Volunteer Program
UVA undergraduates should apply through the Madison House's medical services programs.
This intensive program for adult volunteers occurs during the summer months of May-August. We expect you to commit to volunteer service at, typically, 2 shifts per week over a 9-week period. We'll arrange your start and stop dates on an individual basis. We can accommodate vacations in most cases.
Note: Some programs require additional hours. The Emergency Department, for example, requires volunteers to commit to 100 hours and typically four shifts per week.
Required Service: May - August, typically two shifts per week, depending on the assignment
Shift Type: Each shift is a minimum of 3 hours.
When to Apply: January through April
How to Apply:
- Review the list of summer opportunities
- Choose three options
- Call or email the Volunteer Office
Summer Volunteer Requirements
To become a summer volunteer, you must:
- Be at least 18
- Choose three volunteer role options (before calling us)
- Interview with a volunteer coordinator
- Submit an application
- Provide two references
- Authorize a criminal history background check
- Get a health assessment
- Attend a two-hour training
- Obtain ID badge
- Undergo role-specific training
