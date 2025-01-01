Summer Volunteer Program

UVA undergraduates should apply through the Madison House's medical services programs.

This intensive program for adult volunteers occurs during the summer months of May-August. We expect you to commit to volunteer service at, typically, 2 shifts per week over a 9-week period. We'll arrange your start and stop dates on an individual basis. We can accommodate vacations in most cases.

Note: Some programs require additional hours. The Emergency Department, for example, requires volunteers to commit to 100 hours and typically four shifts per week.

Required Service: May - August, typically two shifts per week, depending on the assignment

Shift Type: Each shift is a minimum of 3 hours.

When to Apply: January through April

How to Apply:

Review the list of summer opportunities

Choose three options

Call or email the Volunteer Office

Summer Volunteer Requirements

To become a summer volunteer, you must: