We are offering in-person volunteering for the Summer 2025 Junior Volunteer Program to run from Monday, June 9 to Friday, August 1. The dates for this 8-week program are selected based on the Charlottesville/Albemarle Public School calendars.

If you'd like to apply, you must submit an application of interest by February 28, 2025, and attend a virtual mandatory information session. The mandatory information session is required for all interested applicants to learn more about the program and see if this is a good fit for your summer schedule. Use this form to state your interest.

The mandatory in-person information sessions are:

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 11, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

You only have to attend one of these and must select a date when you complete the application of interest.

All summer junior volunteers must attend an all-day orientation and training on Monday, June 9. If you cannot make this date, do not submit your name in the lottery because you will not be able to volunteer.

Junior Volunteer Summer Program

In this popular program, youth provide valuable service throughout the Medical Center while gaining experience and self-confidence.

Who Can Volunteer? High school youth ages 14-18

Minimum of 50 hours/one full weekday over the course of the 8-week program

Minimum of 50 hours/one full weekday over the course of the 8-week program Vacations: We allow a maximum of 2 weeks (during the 8-week program) for vacation and summer camp. The weeks do not have to be consecutive. However, you must volunteer at least 6 weeks in order to be considered for the program. Vacation time/dates must be submitted by end of May.

Questions?

Read our FAQs.

Junior Volunteer Program in Charlottesville References

Junior Volunteer Applicants: If you've been selected to move on with the application process, you must have two references complete the online reference form before your scheduled interview.