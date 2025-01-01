UVA Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary

The University of Virginia Hospital Auxiliary is comprised of volunteers and non-volunteers who have been united since 1908. They share the common goal of providing aid and comfort to patients and their families through volunteer service or fundraising that directly benefits patients and their families.

Auxiliary Fundraising

We raise money for a variety of projects and services, supporting projects like:

UVA Hospitality House

Financial support for patients needing food, transport, and lodging

Scholarships

Flowers, pet therapy, and music therapy for patients

Donate to the Auxiliary

You can donate online or mail a monetary gift to:

UVA Hospital Auxiliary

P.O. Box 800668

Charlottesville, VA 22908

434.924.5251

Tax ID# 54-0546962

History of Support and Funding

In 1908, the UVA Hospital Circle of the Kings' Daughters debuted. They cared for patients by visiting with them, making clothing for them and serving delicacies.

In the 1920s, the Hospital Circle provided money to fund the first full-time social worker.

In the 1940s, the Hospital Circle created the Outpatient Department Canteen.

In the 1960s, the name changed to Women's Auxiliary of the University Hospital, and they established the Family Lounge and began making Pinkie the Puppet.

During the 1980s, the Alex Sawyer Hospitality House was created to provide affordable lodging for patients' families. The Health Resource Center opened to provide free consumer health information to community members, patients and their families.

In the 21st century, the Auxiliary pledged $100,000 to fund the new Hospital Auxiliary Hospitality House on 14th Street, which increased its size from 35 beds to 62 beds.

April 2011 was the grand opening of Flourish, a Positive Image Boutique, housed in the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Flourish provides hard-to-find items for men and women receiving cancer therapy. It has additional accessories, including jewelry, hats, scarves, books and more.