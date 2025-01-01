Auxiliary Scholarship Program

The UVA Hospital Auxiliary offers scholarships to college-level students pursuing a degree or certification in a field of study related to healthcare. The scholarship covers tuition only and is paid directly to the College or University the student attends.

Scholarships are directed to deserving students each year who have demonstrated a favorable academic track record and a strong interest in pursuing a healthcare career. Scholarships are awarded annually and amounts vary each year.

How to Apply

To qualify for one of these scholarships, you must have volunteered in Charlottesville.

Scholarship applications are due by May 15th. We will notify applicants of awards in early June.

Apply for the Pat & Frank Dawson Scholarship

Applicant must have actively participated in the UVA Junior Volunteer Program and have been accepted into a healthcare degree program.

Apply for the Liz Courain Madison House Graduate Degree Scholarship

Applicant must have graduated from UVA or expect to graduate in May of the current year and have been accepted into a healthcare degree program.

Email your completed form as an attachment to volunteerservices@uvahealth.org.

You can fill this form out electronically using Internet Explorer.

You can also print and fax the form to 434.243.5872.

