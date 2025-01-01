Charlottesville Area Volunteer Opportunities

We've grouped volunteer opportunities by service location.

University Hospital

At our top-ranked hospital serving central Virginia, volunteer opportunities include direct and indirect patient contact.

Escort & Wayfinding

A customer service position for those who like to walk. Volunteers assist patients and families by walking with them to their first destination. Friendly, gregarious people are wanted in this role. Basic wheelchair training provided.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 3-hour shifts between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Patient Deliveries

Volunteers deliver packages, mail, and/or floral arrangements to the patient’s bedside, and may visit if the patient desires. A cheerful personality, exceptional customer service skill,s and the ability to walk long distances are essential for this role.

Hours: Monday - Friday, afternoon shifts available

Driver, Patient Courtesy Shuttle

Help patients and families navigate across The Link, a corridor between University Hospital and the West Complex, driving a 3-passenger golf cart. A great sit-down job for someone interested in providing great customer service and saving many steps for frail patients. A valid driver’s license is required.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 3-hour shifts between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Gift Shop

The Gift Shop in the main lobby in Charlottesville offers flowers, balloons, stuffed animals, gift items, books and magazines, snack foods, toiletries, and sundries. Volunteers run the cash register, stock items, and offer excellent customer service. Training is provided. The gift shop is a great place to learn retail.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Limited weekend hours.

Music for Healing

Soothing music can transform the busy hospital atmosphere into a calmer, more relaxing environment. Volunteer musicians are invited to help create this feeling by playing in our lobby spaces. Audition required.

Hours: Flexible

Friendly Visitor & Health Unit Coordinator Support

Volunteers are assigned to an inpatient unit to positively impact the patient and visitor experience by providing friendly companionship to patients, reviewing hospital resources (as needed), and assisting unit staff by performing receptionist and clerical duties at the nurses' station. Volunteers must be self-starters and independent.

Hours: Flexible, including evenings and weekends

Admitting & Surgical Waiting

Volunteers escort patients and their companions from the check-in area to assigned rooms in pre-op or post-op and escort visitors back to the lobby or lounge. Assist Surgical Admissions Suite (SAS) staff with errands (e.g., picking up prescriptions from the outpatient pharmacy, retrieving and delivering patient belongings, and other organizational tasks such as stocking supplies, making packs, dressing clean stretchers, and others that meet the non-medical needs of patients).

Hours: Monday - Friday; 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; substitutes also needed

MERCI Program

The Medical Equipment Recovery of Clean Inventory Program (MERCI) shares our supply abundance with others in the world who need medical supplies, while preventing unused items from going to the landfill. Volunteers sort, pack, and prepare a large variety of clean surplus medical supplies from UVA operating rooms, clinics, and units for redistribution to medically needy areas.

Hours: Thursdays only, flexible between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hospital Auxiliary

Numerous volunteer opportunities exist to support the Auxiliary’s work to benefit the Health System, including:

Ongoing activities such as serving on the Board of Directors, writing for the newsletter, helping with the finances or serving on a committee

Annual events such as the Lights of Love holiday tree or Daffodil Days, which require both leaders and helpers

Seasonal events such as book, jewelry, and other vendor sales that support the Auxiliary’s philanthropy budget

Inpatient Therapy Assistant

Individuals who plan to apply to Physical Therapy School (Pre PT) may apply for this role. Volunteers assist therapists with delivering therapy interventions to adult inpatients under the therapist’s guidance, i.e., retrieval and set up of equipment, assistance with gait training, wheelchair transport, and other duties to assist the therapist. Must be able to stand, push, pull, and lift 25 pounds.

Hours: Monday - Friday, morning and afternoon shifts

UVA Medical Center Staff: Need Volunteers for a Special Event?

Submit your request online.

You can also request junior volunteers or other volunteers for ongoing support in your area. See how to request (intranet so only available to staff).

Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

At our nationally recognized cancer center, patients receive all the treatment they need in one central location. Volunteers provide support and comfort to patients in their battle against cancer.

Flourish Boutique

A positive image boutique designed to help those facing cancer look and feel their best. Help patients to feel more vibrant, confident, and better able to face the challenges of cancer. Volunteers run the cash register, stock items, and offer excellent customer service. The boutique is a great place to learn retail.

Hours: Monday - Friday, morning and afternoon shifts

Infusion Hospitality

Volunteers provide hospitality by serving refreshments, comfort care items, empathic listening, and practical support to patients receiving intravenous medications. Need substitutes too.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., 2 to 4-hour shifts

Waiting Room Hospitality (Sunshine Cart)

Volunteers provide refreshments and empathetic listening to patients and their caregivers in the many waiting rooms of the Cancer Center. Great opportunity to work in pairs.

Hours: Monday - Friday, morning and afternoon shifts

UVA Cancer Care

The locations in Augusta, Pantops, and Breast Care Center-Pantops specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care of adult patients with cancer and blood disorders.

Infusion Hospitality

Volunteers provide hospitality by serving refreshments, comfort care items, empathic listening, and practical support to patients receiving intravenous medications.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 3-hour shifts between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Clinic Support

Volunteers provide support to patients and families in the clinic and waiting room. Assist department staff with a variety of clerical and administrative duties.

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Harmonies for Healing

Volunteer musicians play instrumental music in a corridor to benefit patients in nearby rooms. Music creates a pleasant and healing environment for patients, families, and staff, providing comfort in a challenging environment.

Hours: Flexible, including evenings and weekends

Flourish Boutique

A positive image boutique designed to help those facing cancer look and feel their best. Help patients to feel more vibrant, confident, and better able to face the challenges of cancer. Volunteers run the cash register, stock items, and offer excellent customer service. The boutique is a great place to learn retail.

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Emergency Department

This level I Trauma Center provides treatment for approximately 61,000 patients annually. Volunteers support our patients and families during their stay.

ED Volunteer

Volunteers help staff and patients in the patient care area of the Emergency Department. Duties include stocking supplies, and making comfort rounds on stable patients. In the waiting room, volunteers support families of patients getting emergency treatment. Volunteers track patient progress, help with communication with medical staff, direct families and patients to hospital and community resources, offer support as families wait for news of their loved ones, and escort authorized visitors to the patient’s bedside. The ED is a busy location that is good for high-energy volunteers.

Hours: Daily, 3-hour shifts between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Volunteer Opportunities at Individual Locations

ALS Clinic

Provide support to patients, families, and staff on two Thursdays per month, assisting, escorting, and transporting patients to the clinic room. Give exceptional customer service, administrative assistance, and teamwork.

Outpatient Surgery Center

Volunteers meet and greet patients who are having surgery, escort to the assigned surgery suite, and ensure communication with family while the surgery is happening. Volunteers support patients and families throughout their day. Substitutes also needed.

Location: Battle Building

Hours: Flexible, between 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pet Therapy

Working with certified dogs and their owner/handlers to visit patients in a variety of locations throughout the health system. Dogs must be certified before visiting the hospital.

Hours: Flexible