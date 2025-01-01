Skip to main content

Volunteer Services

volunteer greeting patient at front door

Volunteering at UVA Health means making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Our team of volunteers contributes to the superlative care that we provide to our patients.

We try to match you with an opportunity that matches your interests. As a volunteer, you can visit patients or cuddle newborns, serve lunch or cook meals, deliver flowers, and more.

With over 50 volunteer programs to choose from, we have something for everyone. And at a location near you.

Charlottesville

At our Medical Center in Charlottesville, we have volunteer opportunities for:

Culpeper

Learn more about our adult and summer junior volunteering at Culpeper Medical Center.

Prince William, Haymarket Area

Learn more about our volunteer opportunities and requirements on our Prince William Auxiliary webpage.

Volunteer Requirements

All volunteers must meet the following requirements:

  • Interview with one of our volunteer coordinators
  • Complete an application
  • Authorize a criminal background check
  • Obtain photo ID badge
  • Undergo necessary training
  • Complete a brief health assessment 
  • Certain locations or roles may have other specific requirements 

They must also get the following vaccinations:

  • Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), 2 doses or titer for measles
  • Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (TDAP), 1 dose
  • Two-part TB test/PPD or blood draw for TB
  • Flu (for the current season Oct-May)
  • Covid-19, complete (2-dose series or single-dose J&J version)
  • Varicella (chicken pox), 2 doses or a titer blood test showing positive immunity
  • Some programs require Hepatitis B, 3 doses and titer blood test showing positive immunity

Woman pets large tri-colored dog wearing bandana

Donate Gifts, Cards, & Crafts

We need crafters, knitters, and seamstresses to create special items for our patients. We also need donations of colored pencils, puzzles, scarves, and more.

See What We Need