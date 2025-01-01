Volunteer Services

Volunteering at UVA Health means making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Our team of volunteers contributes to the superlative care that we provide to our patients.

We try to match you with an opportunity that matches your interests. As a volunteer, you can visit patients or cuddle newborns, serve lunch or cook meals, deliver flowers, and more.

With over 50 volunteer programs to choose from, we have something for everyone. And at a location near you.

Charlottesville

At our Medical Center in Charlottesville, we have volunteer opportunities for:

Culpeper

Learn more about our adult and summer junior volunteering at Culpeper Medical Center.

Prince William, Haymarket Area

Learn more about our volunteer opportunities and requirements on our Prince William Auxiliary webpage.

Volunteer Requirements

All volunteers must meet the following requirements:

Interview with one of our volunteer coordinators

Complete an application

Authorize a criminal background check

Obtain photo ID badge

Undergo necessary training

Complete a brief health assessment

Certain locations or roles may have other specific requirements

They must also get the following vaccinations: