Volunteer Services
Volunteering at UVA Health means making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Our team of volunteers contributes to the superlative care that we provide to our patients.
We try to match you with an opportunity that matches your interests. As a volunteer, you can visit patients or cuddle newborns, serve lunch or cook meals, deliver flowers, and more.
With over 50 volunteer programs to choose from, we have something for everyone. And at a location near you.
Charlottesville
At our Medical Center in Charlottesville, we have volunteer opportunities for:
- Summer program (May-August)
- Year-round program
- UVA undergraduates
- Junior program (for ages 14-18)
Culpeper
Learn more about our adult and summer junior volunteering at Culpeper Medical Center.
Prince William, Haymarket Area
Learn more about our volunteer opportunities and requirements on our Prince William Auxiliary webpage.
Volunteer Requirements
All volunteers must meet the following requirements:
- Interview with one of our volunteer coordinators
- Complete an application
- Authorize a criminal background check
- Obtain photo ID badge
- Undergo necessary training
- Complete a brief health assessment
- Certain locations or roles may have other specific requirements
They must also get the following vaccinations:
- Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), 2 doses or titer for measles
- Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (TDAP), 1 dose
- Two-part TB test/PPD or blood draw for TB
- Flu (for the current season Oct-May)
- Covid-19, complete (2-dose series or single-dose J&J version)
- Varicella (chicken pox), 2 doses or a titer blood test showing positive immunity
- Some programs require Hepatitis B, 3 doses and titer blood test showing positive immunity
Donate Gifts, Cards, & Crafts
We need crafters, knitters, and seamstresses to create special items for our patients. We also need donations of colored pencils, puzzles, scarves, and more.See What We Need
