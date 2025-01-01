UVA Cancer Care in Augusta

People who live in the Shenandoah Valley have cancer treatment options close to home with UVA Cancer Center Augusta.

Patients have access to UVA Cancer Center’s expertise - with physicians who are specialists in the type of cancer you have — and cutting-edge research and clinical trials, but with the added benefit of less travel.

UVA Cancer Center is the only NCI comprehensive cancer center in Virginia and 1 of 53 in the U.S.

Our goal is to address your individual needs and make sure you receive excellent care, so you can focus on getting better.

Cancer & COVID-19

If you're a cancer patient, you probably have a lot of questions about staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Find out about your options for care and prevention in our cancer & coronavirus FAQs.