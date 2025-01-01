Skip to main content

UVA Cancer Care in Augusta

nurses station at UVA Cancer Center Augusta

People who live in the Shenandoah Valley have cancer treatment options close to home with UVA Cancer Center Augusta.

Patients have access to UVA Cancer Center’s expertise - with physicians who are specialists in the type of cancer you have — and cutting-edge research and clinical trials, but with the added benefit of less travel.

UVA Cancer Center is the only NCI comprehensive cancer center in Virginia and 1 of 53 in the U.S.

Our goal is to address your individual needs and make sure you receive excellent care, so you can focus on getting better.

Cancer & COVID-19

If you're a cancer patient, you probably have a lot of questions about staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Find out about your options for care and prevention in our cancer & coronavirus FAQs.

UVA Cancer Center Augusta

At UVA Cancer Center Augusta, we specialize in the diagnosis, treatment and long-term care of adult patients with cancer and blood disorders.

Cancers We Treat

  • Breast cancer
  • Blood cancer
  • Colon cancer
  • Lung cancer
  • Melanoma

The highly skilled providers at UVA Cancer Center Augusta explore all treatment options with a fully integrated, patient-focused approach. In addition to our doctors, our experienced cancer care team includes a specialized advanced practice provider and oncology-certified nurses.

We offer the latest medical therapies, as well as:

  • Collaborative care with UVA Cancer Center specialists
  • On-site retail pharmacy
  • Nutrition counseling
  • Financial counseling
  • Massage (paused due to COVID-19)
  • Survivorship program

Meet Our Team

  • Crystal Breeden

    Senior Access Associate

    "I always greet patients with a smile and kind words. I have been on the other side of the desk and always want to treat them as I wanted to be treated."

  • Denise Oberholtzer

    Infusion Nurse

    "It's a privilege for me to walk with our patients through their journey."

  • Odell Durrette-Vest

    Billing Coordinator

    "We're a family here and will take care of you like you're a part of it."


Meet Our Providers
  • David Brenin, MD

    Surgical Oncology

  • Meera S. Kumar, PA

    Hematology/Oncology

  • Nicholas W. Paphitis, MD

    Hematology/Oncology

