Cystoscopy (Bladder Exam)

A cystoscopy is a procedure that looks inside the bladder with a lighted scope.

Why You May Need a Cystoscopy?

You may need a cystoscopy to find what's causing any of these symptoms:

Repeated urinary tract infections

Blood in the urine

Urinary incontinence

Frequent urination

Dribbling after urination

Painful urination

Difficulty urinating

Your doctor does a cystoscopy to look for:

Tumors

Bladder stones

Inflammation

Cysts

Pouches on the bladder wall

Ulcers on the bladder wall

Polyps

Narrowing of the urethra

Enlargement of the prostate gland in men

What to Expect: Cystoscopy Procedure

We'll use local anesthesia to prevent pain during the procedure.

Your doctor inserts a cystoscope through your urinary opening into the urethra and the bladder. (The urethra is a tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.)

Your doctor drains your bladder and takes a sample for testing.

Next, your doctor fills your bladder with sterile water or saline solution to allow a better view of the bladder walls.

The procedure takes about 15 minutes. You may feel some discomfort or the urge to urinate when your doctor fills your bladder.

After-Procedure Care

After the procedure, you may experience a burning sensation or see small amounts of blood when you urinate. To help with your recovery at home:

Drink plenty of fluids for the first few hours after the procedure.

Take any prescriptions your doctor provides.

Possible Complications

Your doctor will review potential problems. Call us if you have any signs of:

Infection

Bleeding

Once we know the cause of your bladder problems, we can design a treatment plan for you.