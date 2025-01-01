Skip to main content

Cystoscopy (Bladder Exam)

A cystoscopy is a procedure that looks inside the bladder with a lighted scope.

Why You May Need a Cystoscopy?

You may need a cystoscopy to find what's causing any of these symptoms:  

  • Repeated urinary tract infections
  • Blood in the urine
  • Urinary incontinence
  • Frequent urination
  • Dribbling after urination
  • Painful urination
  • Difficulty urinating

Your doctor does a cystoscopy to look for:

  • Tumors
  • Bladder stones
  • Inflammation
  • Cysts
  • Pouches on the bladder wall
  • Ulcers on the bladder wall
  • Polyps
  • Narrowing of the urethra
  • Enlargement of the prostate gland in men

What to Expect: Cystoscopy Procedure

We'll use local anesthesia to prevent pain during the procedure.

  • Your doctor inserts a cystoscope through your urinary opening into the urethra and the bladder. (The urethra is a tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.)
  • Your doctor drains your bladder and takes a sample for testing.
  • Next, your doctor fills your bladder with sterile water or saline solution to allow a better view of the bladder walls. 
  • The procedure takes about 15 minutes. You may feel some discomfort or the urge to urinate when your doctor fills your bladder.

After-Procedure Care

After the procedure, you may experience a burning sensation or see small amounts of blood when you urinate. To help with your recovery at home:

  • Drink plenty of fluids for the first few hours after the procedure.
  • Take any prescriptions your doctor provides.

Possible Complications

Your doctor will review potential problems. Call us if you have any signs of:

  • Infection
  • Bleeding

Once we know the cause of your bladder problems, we can design a treatment plan for you.