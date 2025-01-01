Cystoscopy (Bladder Exam)
A cystoscopy is a procedure that looks inside the bladder with a lighted scope.
Why You May Need a Cystoscopy?
You may need a cystoscopy to find what's causing any of these symptoms:
- Repeated urinary tract infections
- Blood in the urine
- Urinary incontinence
- Frequent urination
- Dribbling after urination
- Painful urination
- Difficulty urinating
Your doctor does a cystoscopy to look for:
- Tumors
- Bladder stones
- Inflammation
- Cysts
- Pouches on the bladder wall
- Ulcers on the bladder wall
- Polyps
- Narrowing of the urethra
- Enlargement of the prostate gland in men
What to Expect: Cystoscopy Procedure
We'll use local anesthesia to prevent pain during the procedure.
- Your doctor inserts a cystoscope through your urinary opening into the urethra and the bladder. (The urethra is a tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body.)
- Your doctor drains your bladder and takes a sample for testing.
- Next, your doctor fills your bladder with sterile water or saline solution to allow a better view of the bladder walls.
- The procedure takes about 15 minutes. You may feel some discomfort or the urge to urinate when your doctor fills your bladder.
After-Procedure Care
After the procedure, you may experience a burning sensation or see small amounts of blood when you urinate. To help with your recovery at home:
- Drink plenty of fluids for the first few hours after the procedure.
- Take any prescriptions your doctor provides.
Possible Complications
Your doctor will review potential problems. Call us if you have any signs of:
- Infection
- Bleeding
Once we know the cause of your bladder problems, we can design a treatment plan for you.