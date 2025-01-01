Skip to main content

Transplant Coordinators & Team

Trained, experienced nurses, transplant coordinators serve a crucial role in your transplant experience. Their dedication to your health and well-being lasts for the entire process of your transplant.

With You Every Step of the Way

Transplant coordinators are you for every step of your transplant journey, 24/7.

What Does a Transplant Coordinator Do?

Transplant coordinators serve as the main point of contact for every patient in the transplant program. You have a coordinator for each phase of the transplant experience: one before transplant, one with you in the hospital during your transplant, and one who supports you afterwards on an ongoing basis.

These experienced nurses help you navigate the transplant experience from the beginning, helping you:

  • Make appointments
  • Learn about your condition
  • Gather and complete paperwork
  • Deal with finances
  • Prepare for tests
  • Monitor your medications
  • Understand test results

Personal Access and Attention

Our transplant coordinators are available 24/7.

Whatever your concerns, questions or needs, you can count on your coordinator to help you find the answers. They are there for you, every step of the way.

For Living Donors, Too

If someone is considering being a donor, they’ll get a different transplant coordinator from the recipient.

This prevents a conflict of interest, giving the donor an advocate in the process. The aim is to ensure that the organ donor is making a decision without pressure from others.

Your Transplant Team

The transplant experience changes and affects your whole life. That's why the support you receive as a transplant patient at UVA covers the whole spectrum of your needs. Your transplant team includes:

  • Transplant coordinators
  • Social workers
  • Financial counselors
  • Doctors and nurse practitioners
  • Surgeons
  • Nutritionists
  • Neuropsychologists
  • Pharmacy specialists

Together, this compassionate, specialized team works with you to help you have the best outcome possible.