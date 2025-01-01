Transplant Quality & Safety

At UVA Transplant Center, delivering the highest-quality and safest healthcare to our patients is our top priority. Achieving our goals for safety and excellence means working continuously to improve the care we provide.

We believe you should have access to information about our quality and safety to help you make an informed decision about where to seek care. When choosing a transplant team, we encourage you to ask questions about the quality of care they provide.

Sharing information about quality and looking at lessons learned is an important part of developing a team focus on patient safety. Our teams meet regularly to evaluate and improve our care.

Transplant Outcomes

The Public Health Service Act is a federal law that tasks the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR) to serve as an objective, independent source of data and analyses related to solid organ transplant. We use SRTR data to compare the quality of care we provide to other transplant centers in the United States. View measures collected by SRTR about our care for the following types of transplants: