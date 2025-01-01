Paying for Your Transplant

Organ transplantation is a life-long commitment. An important part of preparing for a transplant is making sure you understand your insurance coverage and financial responsibility for ongoing care and medication.

Antirejection medications are critical in maintaining the transplanted organ. During the first year after transplant, anti-rejection drugs can cost from $1,500 to 1,800 per month. After the first year, the costs are reduced significantly.

Direct Assistance and Fundraising for Transplants

National Foundation for Transplants (NFT)

NFT serves bone marrow and solid organ patients (kidney, liver pancreas, heart and lung). NFT provides advocacy, support and financial assistance to transplant candidates and recipients.

Children's Organ Transplant Association, Inc.

The Children's Organ Transplant Association provides fundraising assistance for children and young adults needing transplants.

Angel Flight America

Angel Flight America is an organization of 5,000 pilots and other volunteers that provides free air transportation on private aircraft to financially and medically needy people who cannot access or afford regular commercial transportation.

Air Care Alliance

The Air Care Alliance is a nationwide league of nonprofit flying organizations whose volunteer pilots perform public-benefit flying for many needs, including patient transport.

Please note that flight arrangements with volunteers and commercial flights aren’t always reliable because of pilot availability and weather conditions, so arriving by automobile should be your first choice.

Government Assistance for Transplants

Virginia Medicaid

Information on applying for Medicaid assistance

Social Security Administration

Information on Social Security benefits

Medicare

Details about Medicare benefits