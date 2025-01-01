Organ Donation
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 18 people die each day because there aren’t enough organs available to those who need them.
More than 100,000 people are on the waiting list for organs across the country.
Myths & Facts of Organ Donation
Do you have questions about signing up as an organ donor? Unclear about what being an organ donor means?
Get some answers. We break down common misconceptions and explain key reasons why people choose to become organ donors in this organ donation infographic.
Give Life Now: You Don't Have to Wait
Donating a kidney or part of your liver can save someone's life. And it's something you can do now, either for a loved one or a stranger.
Learn more about becoming a living kidney or liver donor.
Organ Donor Resources
For more information about organ, eye and tissue donation and transplant, visit:
- Donate Life Virginia
- TransWeb
- OrganDonor.gov
- Coalition on Donation
- LifeNet Foundation
- No driver's license? Fill out this simple form on Virginia’s donor registry.
- Why Become a Donor
Waiting for a liver transplant, Steve was running out of time. An organ donor saved his life. View organ donor transcript.
- Living Organ Donation
The need for transplant organs is far greater than the available supply. That's why we offer living donations as an option for kidney, liver, and stem cells. (Not available for other organs.)
- Donate Organs After Death
You can save the lives of as many as eight people by donating your organs after you die. It's easy to register as an organ donor on your driver's license.