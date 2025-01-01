According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 18 people die each day because there aren’t enough organs available to those who need them.

More than 100,000 people are on the waiting list for organs across the country.

Myths & Facts of Organ Donation

Do you have questions about signing up as an organ donor? Unclear about what being an organ donor means?

Get some answers. We break down common misconceptions and explain key reasons why people choose to become organ donors in this organ donation infographic.