Eligibility for Transplant
Once you’re referred to a transplant center by your doctor, an evaluation process takes place.
Each transplant type has slightly different criteria for what makes someone a candidate for transplant, but all of them include factors like your health, age, medical history, support systems.
The evaluation process goes in-depth and takes time. Transplant coordinators, doctors, surgeons and nutritionists assess various medical and personal factors. Additionally:
- Pharmacy staff review your medications to see if any of them would conflict with a transplant
- Neuropsychologists evaluate your mental state, because a history of depression or substance abuse might affect a transplant’s success
- Financial counselors review your insurance coverage in terms of the medications you will need
- Social workers look at your support system, to make sure you have people to help care for you as you recover from transplant
Transplant Waiting List: Decision Time
The transplant team meets regularly to review candidates for the waiting list. Every team member gets a vote. If approved, the team puts your name on a waiting list.
Learn more about the people who make up the transplant support team.