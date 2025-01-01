Eligibility for Transplant

Once you’re referred to a transplant center by your doctor, an evaluation process takes place.

Each transplant type has slightly different criteria for what makes someone a candidate for transplant, but all of them include factors like your health, age, medical history, support systems.

The evaluation process goes in-depth and takes time. Transplant coordinators, doctors, surgeons and nutritionists assess various medical and personal factors. Additionally:

Pharmacy staff review your medications to see if any of them would conflict with a transplant

review your medications to see if any of them would conflict with a transplant Neuropsychologists evaluate your mental state, because a history of depression or substance abuse might affect a transplant’s success

evaluate your mental state, because a history of depression or substance abuse might affect a transplant’s success Financial counselors review your insurance coverage in terms of the medications you will need

review your insurance coverage in terms of the medications you will need Social workers look at your support system, to make sure you have people to help care for you as you recover from transplant

Transplant Waiting List: Decision Time

The transplant team meets regularly to review candidates for the waiting list. Every team member gets a vote. If approved, the team puts your name on a waiting list.

Learn more about the people who make up the transplant support team.