Transplant Support Resources

Living as an Organ Donor Recipient

Staying safe from infection becomes a priority when living with a donated organ. Learn how to stay safe from COVID-19 as a transplant patient.

Transplant Support Groups

These weekly meetings give you a chance to find support from anywhere. Call in by phone and join the conversation. Get your questions answered and hear updates. Contact us for details on how to join.

Heart & Lung: every 4th Thursday (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Kidney, Pancreas, & Liver Transplant: 1st Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Heart & Lung Transplant Support Group

Monthly meetings are open to patients, family members, and friends.

When: Meets the 4th Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

How to join:

In-person: Transplant Clinic, Strickler Conference Room, 4th floor of the West Complex. Take the “A” Elevators, then ask at our front desk on 4th floor. They'll point you to the room.

Virtually: Via WebEx or telephone. Call the transplant center and ask to speak with your social workers or care coordinator for details.

Kidney, Pancreas, & Liver Transplant Support Group

Open to all liver, kidney, and pancreas transplant patients and caregivers. Pre-transplant and post-transplant patients are welcome.

When: Meets the 1st Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

How to join: