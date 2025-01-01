Transplant Support Resources
Living as an Organ Donor Recipient
Staying safe from infection becomes a priority when living with a donated organ. Learn how to stay safe from COVID-19 as a transplant patient.
Transplant Support Groups
These weekly meetings give you a chance to find support from anywhere. Call in by phone and join the conversation. Get your questions answered and hear updates. Contact us for details on how to join.
Heart & Lung Transplant Support Group
Monthly meetings are open to patients, family members, and friends.
When: Meets the 4th Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
How to join:
- In-person: Transplant Clinic, Strickler Conference Room, 4th floor of the West Complex. Take the “A” Elevators, then ask at our front desk on 4th floor. They'll point you to the room.
- Virtually: Via WebEx or telephone. Call the transplant center and ask to speak with your social workers or care coordinator for details.
Kidney, Pancreas, & Liver Transplant Support Group
Open to all liver, kidney, and pancreas transplant patients and caregivers. Pre-transplant and post-transplant patients are welcome.
When: Meets the 1st Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
How to join:
- In-person: Transplant Clinic, Strickler Conference Room, 4th floor of the West Complex. Take the “A” Elevators, then ask at our front desk on 4th floor. They'll point you to the room.
- Virtually: Via WebEx or telephone. Call the transplant center and ask to speak with your social workers or care coordinator for details.
A Caregiver’s Experience
Transplants can be hard on not only the patient, but also the caregivers. Ann’s husband and sisters share their experience as caregivers during her lung transplant and recovery.
JEFF LUCAS: I can’t imagine what another lung transplant program could give to a caregiver that I didn’t have access to. They weren’t only concerned about Ann’s rehabilitation; they were well aware of the kind of stress it was going to put on me, and so they were very cognizant of checking with me all the time to see how I was handling it; make sure that I was doing okay.
DIANE CLARK: As a whole, I think they’re very helpful because you get a perspective of, not only from the staff’s point, but you also get the perspective from the families of those who have had a transplant. The staff is there at the support group meetings, specifically to answer any questions, and to direct you on the best way you can give care.
MARLENE SCHEER: The most comforting advice they gave us was to call if we needed anything, and I think that always was a comfort day or night to know that we could always reach someone on the other end of the phone, and we would always be able to get help.
Transplant Organizations & Resources
- United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)
UNOS facilitates every organ transplant performed in the United States. UNOS assists transplant doctors, patients and members of the public by helping ensure that organs are procured and distributed in a fair and timely manner.
- US Transplant — Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR)
SRTR supports ongoing evaluation of the scientific and clinical status of solid organ transplantation including kidney, pancreas, liver, intestine, heart, lung and heart-lung.
- Transplant Living
Transplant Living provides extensive information and lists of resources concerning the course of care for transplant patients, financial challenges and social issues.
- American Transplant Foundation
A nonprofit organization that provides educational services and support for transplant recipients and their families.
Organ Donation
- Transplant Recipients International Organization, Inc.
TRIO is an international organization providing donation awareness and support, advocacy and education for transplant recipients, their families and friends. The TRIO chapter closest to the Central Virginia area is the National Capital Chapter of TRIO.
- OrganDonor.gov
The official federal government site for organ and tissue donation and transplantation.
- Coalition on Donation
The Coalition on Donation is a not-for-profit alliance dedicated to educating the public about organ and tissue donation and creating a greater willingness to donate.
- LifeLink Foundation
LifeLink Foundation is a nonprofit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of an increasing number of high-quality organs and tissues for transplant therapy.
Kidney Transplant
- American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP)
AAKP is a voluntary patient organization dedicated to helping kidney patients and their families deal with the impact of kidney disease.
- National Kidney Foundation
The National Kidney Foundation, Inc. is a major voluntary health organization seeking to prevent kidney and urinary tract diseases, improve the health and well-being of those affected by these diseases and increase the availability of all organs for transplantation.
Liver Transplant
- American Liver Foundation (ALF)
A nonprofit organization promoting liver health and disease prevention.
Heart Transplant
- International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT)
ISHLT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the treatment of end-stage heart and lung diseases.
- American Heart Association
A national voluntary health agency whose mission is to reduce disability and death from cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
Lung Transplant
- Alpha-1 Association
A nonprofit organization that provides support, education, advocacy and research.
- The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
A donor-supported, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure fir cystic fibrosis (CF) and to improving the quality of life for those with the disease.
- LAM Foundation
Provides support, education and hope to women with lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a progressive, debilitating lung disease.
