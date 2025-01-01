Skip to main content

Transplant Support Resources

Living as an Organ Donor Recipient

Staying safe from infection becomes a priority when living with a donated organ. Learn how to stay safe from COVID-19 as a transplant patient.

Transplant Support Groups

These weekly meetings give you a chance to find support from anywhere. Call in by phone and join the conversation. Get your questions answered and hear updates. Contact us for details on how to join.

  • Heart & Lung: every 4th Thursday (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Kidney, Pancreas, & Liver Transplant: 1st Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Heart & Lung Transplant Support Group

Monthly meetings are open to patients, family members, and friends.

When: Meets the 4th Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

How to join: 

  • In-person: Transplant Clinic, Strickler Conference Room, 4th floor of the West Complex. Take the “A” Elevators, then ask at our front desk on 4th floor. They'll point you to the room. 
  • Virtually: Via WebEx or telephone. Call the transplant center and ask to speak with your social workers or care coordinator for details.

Kidney, Pancreas, & Liver Transplant Support Group

Open to all liver, kidney, and pancreas transplant patients and caregivers. Pre-transplant and post-transplant patients are welcome.

When: Meets the 1st Thursday of every month (except holidays), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

How to join: 

A Caregiver’s Experience

Transplants can be hard on not only the patient, but also the caregivers. Ann’s husband and sisters share their experience as caregivers during her lung transplant and recovery.

Transplant Organizations & Resources

  • United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)

    UNOS facilitates every organ transplant performed in the United States. UNOS assists transplant doctors, patients and members of the public by helping ensure that organs are procured and distributed in a fair and timely manner.
  • US Transplant — Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR)

    SRTR supports ongoing evaluation of the scientific and clinical status of solid organ transplantation including kidney, pancreas, liver, intestine, heart, lung and heart-lung.
  • Transplant Living

    Transplant Living provides extensive information and lists of resources concerning the course of care for transplant patients, financial challenges and social issues.
  • American Transplant Foundation

    A nonprofit organization that provides educational services and support for transplant recipients and their families.

Organ Donation

  • Transplant Recipients International Organization, Inc.

    TRIO is an international organization providing donation awareness and support, advocacy and education for transplant recipients, their families and friends. The TRIO chapter closest to the Central Virginia area is the National Capital Chapter of TRIO.
  • OrganDonor.gov

    The official federal government site for organ and tissue donation and transplantation.
  • Coalition on Donation

    The Coalition on Donation is a not-for-profit alliance dedicated to educating the public about organ and tissue donation and creating a greater willingness to donate.
  • LifeLink Foundation

    LifeLink Foundation is a nonprofit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of an increasing number of high-quality organs and tissues for transplant therapy.

Kidney Transplant

  • American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP)

    AAKP is a voluntary patient organization dedicated to helping kidney patients and their families deal with the impact of kidney disease.
  • National Kidney Foundation

    The National Kidney Foundation, Inc. is a major voluntary health organization seeking to prevent kidney and urinary tract diseases, improve the health and well-being of those affected by these diseases and increase the availability of all organs for transplantation.

Liver Transplant

Heart Transplant

Lung Transplant