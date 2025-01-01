How to Partner With UVA
Connecting Your Patients: Get Started
If you are interested in connecting your patients with a UVA specialist, email us.
On behalf of your patients, you’ll need to send us, via email or fax:
- Telemedicine consent (PDF)
- Registration (PDF)
Specialty Consultation Request Forms
- Dermatology (PDF)
- Neurology (PDF)
- Psychiatry (PDF)
Already a Current Partner with UVA?
Submit a telemedicine consult request (PDF) via fax or email.
Fax: 434.244.7521
You can also:
- Submit an online referral form
- Use EpicCare Link
Facility Support
We provide robust technical support for facilities in need of telemedicine services and expertise from UVA specialists.
Contact us to get started.
Direct Connections
You can arrange remote services for your patients directly with the:
Video-Conferencing Resources
We facilitate hundreds of video-conference meetings each year on weekly, monthly and ad hoc bases, saving UVA Health faculty and staff valuable time and travel costs.
- Case conferences
- Deposition support
- Education
- Global connections
- Interview support
- Research
- Staff support
Questions?
Email us about video conferencing.
Technical issues?
For technical support, call 434.924.5470.
Billing & Insurance
Most insurers, including Medicare and Virginia Medicaid, cover the cost of telemedicine.
Stay Connected on Social Media
Follow us on Facebook.