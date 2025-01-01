How to Partner With UVA

Connecting Your Patients: Get Started

If you are interested in connecting your patients with a UVA specialist, email us.

On behalf of your patients, you’ll need to send us, via email or fax:

Specialty Consultation Request Forms

Already a Current Partner with UVA?

Submit a telemedicine consult request (PDF) via fax or email.

Fax: 434.244.7521

You can also:

Submit an online referral form

Use EpicCare Link

Facility Support

We provide robust technical support for facilities in need of telemedicine services and expertise from UVA specialists.

Contact us to get started.

Direct Connections

You can arrange remote services for your patients directly with the:

Video-Conferencing Resources

We facilitate hundreds of video-conference meetings each year on weekly, monthly and ad hoc bases, saving UVA Health faculty and staff valuable time and travel costs.

Case conferences

Deposition support

Education

Global connections

Interview support

Research

Staff support

Questions?

Email us about video conferencing.

Technical issues?

For technical support, call 434.924.5470.

Billing & Insurance

Most insurers, including Medicare and Virginia Medicaid, cover the cost of telemedicine.

Stay Connected on Social Media

Follow us on Facebook.