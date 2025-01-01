Telemedicine Services & Programs
Featured Partnerships
What does a telemedicine partnership look like? These examples illustrate the broad range of applications possible. We've:
- Partnered with the Healthy Appalachia Institute at UVA-Wise to launch the Appalachian Telemental Health Network, establishing a behavioral/mental health network for the underserved Appalachian counties of Virginia
- Developed shared tumor boards via telemedicine links to evaluate patients and discuss a multidisciplinary approach to treating them
- Equipped local ambulances with the iTREAT mobile telemedicine kit, which allows our specially trained stroke neurologists and emergency medicine doctors to diagnose stroke patients while in the ambulance and enable treatment to begin as soon as patients arrive at the hospital.
Available Healthcare Services
We offer the following specialty care for adults on a regular basis with wide availability:
- Dermatology
- Endocrinology
- Blood cancer care
- Liver care
- Infectious disease treatment
- Neurology
- Psychiatry
- Surgical consults
- Wound care
- Lactation support
Services for children include:
- Developmental disabilities
- Endocrine and diabetes support
- Neurology
Highly Specialized Services
We provide these specialties at specific locations:
- Faculty & Employee Assistance Program (FEAP)
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy care
- Cancer care, including:
- Bladder cancer clinics
- Cervical cancer screenings
- Lung cancer screenings
- Eye care screenings for diabetic retinopathy
- Ostomy wound care
- Pregnancy & birth services:
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk care
- Psychiatry
- Cystic fibrosis care
- Sleep disorders consults
- Transplant consults
Pediatric services include echocardiograms and psychiatry for both children and families.
Emergency Services
We partner with other agencies to provide emergency care for special pediatric issues, stroke and psychiatric crises. We also operate one of two facilities designated as Special Pathogen Units for the state.
Home Monitoring & Visits
We offer remote patient monitoring, as well as at-home care for wounds and heart problems.
Want a Virtual Appointment?
If you’re a current UVA patient, ask your clinic or provider for a virtual visit.
If you’re not a UVA patient but live in Virginia, ask your primary care doctor about seeing a UVA specialist through telemedicine.