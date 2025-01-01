Telemedicine Services & Programs

Featured Partnerships

What does a telemedicine partnership look like? These examples illustrate the broad range of applications possible. We've:

Partnered with the Healthy Appalachia Institute at UVA-Wise to launch the Appalachian Telemental Health Network, establishing a behavioral/mental health network for the underserved Appalachian counties of Virginia

Developed shared tumor boards via telemedicine links to evaluate patients and discuss a multidisciplinary approach to treating them

Equipped local ambulances with the iTREAT mobile telemedicine kit, which allows our specially trained stroke neurologists and emergency medicine doctors to diagnose stroke patients while in the ambulance and enable treatment to begin as soon as patients arrive at the hospital.

Available Healthcare Services

We offer the following specialty care for adults on a regular basis with wide availability:

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Blood cancer care

Liver care

Infectious disease treatment

Neurology

Psychiatry

Surgical consults

Wound care

Lactation support

Services for children include:

Developmental disabilities

Endocrine and diabetes support

Neurology

Highly Specialized Services

We provide these specialties at specific locations:

Faculty & Employee Assistance Program (FEAP)

Genetic counseling

High-risk pregnancy care

Cancer care, including:

Bladder cancer clinics Cervical cancer screenings Lung cancer screenings

Eye care screenings for diabetic retinopathy

Ostomy wound care

Pregnancy & birth services:

Genetic counseling High-risk care

Psychiatry

Cystic fibrosis care

Sleep disorders consults

Transplant consults

Pediatric services include echocardiograms and psychiatry for both children and families.

Emergency Services

We partner with other agencies to provide emergency care for special pediatric issues, stroke and psychiatric crises. We also operate one of two facilities designated as Special Pathogen Units for the state.

Home Monitoring & Visits

We offer remote patient monitoring, as well as at-home care for wounds and heart problems.

Want a Virtual Appointment?

If you’re a current UVA patient, ask your clinic or provider for a virtual visit.

If you’re not a UVA patient but live in Virginia, ask your primary care doctor about seeing a UVA specialist through telemedicine.