International Telehealth Projects

Over the past 20 years, the UVA Center for Telehealth has become increasingly involved in international health projects.

We draw from a broad experience in providing access to healthcare in rural communities to foster global relationships to treat illness and advance healthcare education in a growing number of places around the world.

The following represent just a few of our international programs.

Tanzanian Women's Global Health Initiative

Moshi, Tanzania

Since 2012, we have provided technical support to connect UVA gyne-oncologist Peyton Taylor, MD, to Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC). By providing a telemedicine connection between UVA, Duke and KCMC, this program enhances faculty development at KCMC as well as OB-GYN resident education.

UVA and Duke faculty also collaborate with O. Oneko, MD, of KCMC to further develop a remote rural network for cervical and breast cancer screening. This provides a platform for clinical translational research in HIV/HPV co-infections.

National University of Rwanda

UVA Surgical Case Conferences: Kigali & Butare, Rwanda; Jimma, Ethiopia

In 2011, we began a program with the National University of Rwanda & Jimma University Hospital to describe and demonstrate the feasibility and utility of case teleconferences as an innovative educational adjunct for building collaboration and surgical capacity. UVA engages in quarterly general surgery case conferences and monthly anesthesiology case conferences. In 2015, we started connecting with Jimma University Hospital in Ethiopia and now hold weekly anesthesiology case conferences.

To date, UVA has engaged in over 60 Surgical and Anesthesiology Case Conferences, enriching medical education for surgical residents at both UVA and international partner hospitals and supporting the development of the Rwandan and Ethiopian national telehealth infrastructure.