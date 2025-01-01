Telehealth Education & Training

In addition to clinical telemedicine encounters, UVA Telemedicine has supported thousands of hours of distance learning for patients and healthcare professionals.

Are you a healthcare professional seeking to improve access to quality healthcare for rural and medically-underserved populations? Let us help you get started.

Case-Based Training for Primary Care Providers: Project ECHO

Access the knowledge and support you need to care for patients with complicated conditions — cases you would otherwise refer to specialists.

Project ECHO® (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) provides regular training sessions that connect you directly to a team of expert interdisciplinary specialists at UVA. By participating, you’ll form ongoing knowledge networks with other primary care providers throughout Virginia.

Learn how to participate in Project ECHO.

Online Telehealth Training

TelehealthVillage is a virtual community of telehealth and clinical experts creating a comprehensive platform for telehealth education. Their accredited courses educate physicians, nurses, administrators, IT teams and policy makers in engaging, interactive content. TelehealthVillage exists thanks to a collaboration of the University of Virginia (UVA) Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth, the New College Institute and the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center.

Learn more about the online training options provided by TelehealthVillage.

Develop a Telehealth Program

The Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center provides technical help and resources to help you establish a telehealth program in the mid-Atlantic region.

Get guidance on beginning a telehealth program.

Diabetes Tele-Education Programs

Interested in diabetes self-management? The Virginia Center for Diabetes Prevention & Education (VCDPE) offers free self-management tele-education programs to areas of the state with a higher-than-average risk for diabetes.

International Telehealth Training

The United States Telecommunication Training Institute (USTTI) offers a tuition-free training program for professionals from limited-resource countries who are dedicated to making modern communications a reality throughout the developing world. Partnering with various government organizations, USTTI provides over 80 telecommunications courses every year in a range of specialties, including telemedicine.

Find out more about this international training program.

Telehealth in Virginia

Find out more about the work of organizations involved in telehealth projects around the state: