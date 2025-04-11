Project ECHO at UVA
Project ECHO® (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) helps democratize medical knowledge and develops specialty care capacity in underserved communities. At UVA, Project ECHO programs use Zoom® videoconferencing technology to connect our specialists to primary care providers around Virginia.
About the Trainings
Our ECHO programs recruit a cohort of participants for regular remote mentoring sessions, usually weekly or biweekly. Each session is comprised of a brief didactic presentation by the specialist expert, followed by the presentation and discussion of de-identified sample cases. The specialist experts act as mentors, training community providers to provide care in clinical areas previously outside their expertise.
Learn more: Watch the ECHO video.
CME Credits
Most sessions offer continuing medical education (CME) credits, maintenance of certification (MOC) credits, and continuing nursing education (CNE) credits.
Get Started With ECHO
To:
- See upcoming sessions
- Sign up for a free account
- Register for sessions
Visit Virginia Project Echo.
ECHO Partnerships
We are grateful to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Tech University for their collaboration in presenting some of these topics to our community partners.
