Project ECHO at UVA

Project ECHO® (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) helps democratize medical knowledge and develops specialty care capacity in underserved communities. At UVA, Project ECHO programs use Zoom® videoconferencing technology to connect our specialists to primary care providers around Virginia.

About the Trainings

Our ECHO programs recruit a cohort of participants for regular remote mentoring sessions, usually weekly or biweekly. Each session is comprised of a brief didactic presentation by the specialist expert, followed by the presentation and discussion of de-identified sample cases. The specialist experts act as mentors, training community providers to provide care in clinical areas previously outside their expertise.

Learn more: Watch the ECHO video.

CME Credits

Most sessions offer continuing medical education (CME) credits, maintenance of certification (MOC) credits, and continuing nursing education (CNE) credits.

Get Started With ECHO

See upcoming sessions

Sign up for a free account

Register for sessions

Visit Virginia Project Echo.

ECHO Partnerships

We are grateful to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Tech University for their collaboration in presenting some of these topics to our community partners.