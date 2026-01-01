UVA Health Schwartz Center Rounds

Schwartz Center Rounds are interprofessional panel-based discussions that allow for healthcare providers to reflect and share on how they're affected by their work. The goal of the program is to foster and support empathy, collaboration, and compassion.

Panels are selected to address pertinent issues occurring in our healthcare system. Including:

Dealing with challenging patients

Coping with uncertainty

The effects of COVID on healthcare providers

Unexpected losses

Experience with violence

Built for a range of clinicians, including physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, social workers and healthcare team members broadly speaking. Those participating in Schwartz Rounds come together to think about issues critically, thoughtfully, and compassionately. We model non-judgemental listening and practice.

Upcoming Schwartz Center Rounds are announced in UVA Health Update and the School of Nursing Weekly emails.

Current Schwartz Round directors are Novella Thompson, Jessica Dreicer, and Hannah Crosby. If you would like to submit a case for a future event, please use this form.