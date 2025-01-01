Planning Your Hospital Stay

Your Hospital Room: What to Expect

Before you come to stay at the hospital overnight, make sure to pack what you need. You can bring your own electronic devices, though there are restrictions. Find out more about what to expect in your hospital room.

Ready for visitors? Make sure you both know the visitor guidelines.

Your ID Band & Safety

For your safety, you will also receive an ID band to wear on your wrist during admission. To ensure your safety, we will also: