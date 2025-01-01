Planning Your Hospital Stay
If you're staying at the hospital for a procedure or operation, we want you to feel as comfortable as possible.
Checking In
During the admission process, we will review your:
- Current medicines
- Allergies
- Medical history
- Special needs
- Belongings, listing what you've brought or storing them in a safe
- What at-home services or equipment you may need when you go home
Your Hospital Room: What to Expect
Before you come to stay at the hospital overnight, make sure to pack what you need. You can bring your own electronic devices, though there are restrictions. Find out more about what to expect in your hospital room.
Ready for visitors? Make sure you both know the visitor guidelines.
Your ID Band & Safety
For your safety, you will also receive an ID band to wear on your wrist during admission. To ensure your safety, we will also:
- Confirm your name and date of birth before performing procedures or giving you medicines
- Use a computer scanner to decrease healthcare errors
- Put a red wristband on if you have allergies (including latex)
- Give you a yellow wristband if you are at risk for falling.