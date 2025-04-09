Surgery & Procedures

We know that surgery can be a difficult experience for you and your family. Our goal is to help you move, breathe, eat, sleep, and be comfortable, so you recover as soon as possible.

Types of Surgery

At UVA Health, we offer all kinds of surgery. Our high-tech robots, imaging-guided methods, and tiny video cameras give you options. Because of our expertise, we have a number of ways to make major surgery faster, better, and less painful.

Same-Day Procedures

Same-day procedures don't require you to stay overnight in a hospital. Called outpatient surgery, these procedures often offer:

Less expense

Reduced pain

Lower risk of complications

Recovery in your own home

Surgeries With a Hospital Stay

If you’re having a baby or need a major operation, you'll need to stay overnight at the hospital. If you have health risks, too, we'll want to watch and care for you before you go home.

Get ready: See how to prep for staying at the hospital.

Specialty & General Surgery Services

Our surgeons operate across the spectrum of surgery types. We have surgeons trained specifically for certain diseases. We also have expert general surgeons who treat a range of conditions. Whatever kind of surgery you need, you're in the hands of highly trained doctors.

Types of Surgery We Offer

Having Surgery: What to Expect

Know what to expect before you come for surgery. Prevent and treat your pain right away. This will help you recover faster.

Get an idea of what you'll need to do for:

Paying for Surgery

How much will your procedure cost? You'll want to talk to your insurance provider. You can also get a personalized estimate or review our price lists. We have several tools to help you understand our pricing.

Visitors: Who Can Be With You?

Read our visitor guidelines.

After Surgery: Home Health Support

Recovery from surgery takes time. You often need support. Our physical and occupational therapists visit with you, making sure you're regaining strength, mobility, and the confidence to manage daily life. Learn more about home healthcare services.