Stroke Center Awards & Recognition

The Joint Commission Comprehensive Stroke Center Designation

The Joint Commission is a nonprofit, independent agency that accredits and certifies more than 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. UVA Health is designated a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, meaning we're ready 24/7 to treat even the most complex stroke cases. Other hospitals frequently send complex cases to us for treatment.

The American Heart Association & American Stroke Association Honors

The American Heart Association & American Stroke Association (AHA & ASA) is a national voluntary health agency to help reduce disability and death from cardiovascular diseases and stroke. As one of the most trusted sources of scientific information in cardiovascular and stroke medicine, this organization honors hospitals that consistently follow the most up-to-date guidelines for treatment.

Patients with life-threatening cardiovascular disease or stroke who go to hospitals that follow these guidelines are more likely to live and are less likely to return to the hospital for the same problem, according to the AHA & ASA. UVA Health received the following awards from the AHA & ASA for stroke care for 2025.

Commitment to Quality Award

We received this award for continued commitment to quality improvement through use of the Get With The Guidelines® program across our cardiovascular and stroke service lines. It means we apply the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in our communities.

Get With the Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Award

UVA Health received this award for meeting AHA & ASA standards for treating patients quickly and making sure they get the best treatment.

Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll & Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll

UVA Health received these awards for how quickly we treat stroke patients. The faster patients receive treatment, the less likely they are to suffer permanent disability or death.

Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

We received this award for our care for patients with type 2 diabetes who are hospitalized with heart failure, heart attack, or stroke.