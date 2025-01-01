Spiritual Support: FAQs

Do you have a Catholic priest on staff?

Our chaplains contact priests from community parishes. The priests respond readily and are available for emergencies. Note that, according to Roman Catholic belief, the Sacrament of the Sick should be offered before death, so we encourage families to make requests before the death, if at all possible.

Why isn't there a Bible in my room?

Literature circulated between rooms and patients can carry germs, so we do not stock Bibles in patient rooms. We can provide a Bible or other sacred or devotional literature upon request.

Are your chaplains professionally trained?

Yes, all of our chaplains have extensive training in spiritual traditions and social sciences. They all complete our Clinical Pastoral Education training. Staff chaplains and faculty are board-certified by the Association of Professional Chaplains.

Can I get married at the hospital, and/or will a hospital chaplain perform the ceremony?

People sometimes hold marriages in our facilities. Chaplaincy is here to assist in helping facilitate this process for our patients.

Will hospital chaplains baptize our child?

We provide baptisms, especially in extreme situations. We can also work with your home congregation or local resources to facilitate this as well.

Will a hospital chaplain perform our loved one's funeral?

Chaplaincy services may be available to help families with funeral arrangements.