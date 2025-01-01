Spiritual Support From UVA Health Chaplains

If you’re a patient, family member, caregiver, or staff member, we’re here for you. Maybe you’re having trouble adjusting to an illness or have questions about the meaning of life. We listen to you with an open mind and an understanding ear.

We provide interfaith services, which means we value and respect religious diversity and provide spiritual care and understanding to people of all faiths. You don’t need to be religious or to belong to any congregation to call on us.

How Chaplains Help

We’re here to help you and your family:

Find a religious caregiver

Talk over concerns about ethics or healthcare decisions

Request religious rites, services, prayers, or sacred literature

Cope with pain, suffering, and emotional distress

Find and use your own inner strength

Advocate for patients

Deal with grief and death

When to Call a Chaplain

Reach out when you:

Feel anxious or fearful about the unknown

Have difficult feelings like anger, guilt, or depression

Want to tell your story

Need prayer or religious/spiritual support

Can’t deal with upsetting news

Find yourself struggling with the meaning of illness in your life

Are grieving a loss

Face end-of-life questions

Need the delivery of sacraments

Want support contacting community clergy

Quiet Spaces

We can help you find a place to pray, meditate, cry, or just be alone. This can be hard to do in a hospital setting. But our team members know how important a quiet space can be.