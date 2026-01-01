At UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy, our goal is to help make specialty medications accessible and affordable so you can focus on your health while we support you through your individual care journey. We help patients start and stay on therapy with coordinated clinical support, medication access services, and convenient delivery connected to your UVA care team.

What is a specialty medication?

Specialty medications are advanced therapies used to treat complex, chronic, and rare conditions. They often require special handling, close monitoring, and extra insurance steps before you can begin treatment. Many specialty medications are also high-cost and may require additional support to ensure coverage and affordability.

Why a specialty pharmacy?

Starting a specialty medication often involves multiple steps happening at once:

Benefits checks

Prior authorizations

Financial assistance

Refill coordination

Adherence support

Side effect management

A specialty pharmacy brings these pieces together so your treatment can begin sooner, stay consistent, and remain supported over time.

Why a UVA Specialty Pharmacy?

Because we are part of UVA Health, we work closely with your providers and care teams to coordinate therapy changes, monitoring, and follow-up. This integrated approach reduces delays, improves communication, and supports better outcomes throughout your care. This additional knowledge helps us navigate complex insurange requirements. It also means that we know the importance of your medication being processed, coordinated, and delivered on time.

Conditions supported

At UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy, we support patients facing complex and chronic conditions with advanced therapies and personalized care coordination. Our pharmacists work alongside UVA specialty clinics to ensure you receive the right medication, at the right time, with the right support.

We provide specialty pharmacy services for conditions including:

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Conditions

Rheumatoid arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Lupus

Crohn’s disease

Ulcerative colitis

Neurology & Neuromuscular Disorders

Multiple sclerosis

Myasthenia gravis

Migraines

Epilepsy

Neurologic conditions

Cancer & Blood Disorders

Oral oncology therapies

Hematologic conditions

Supportive care medications

Pulmonary Conditions

Adult and pediatric cystic fibrosis (CF)

Pulmonary hypertension

Severe asthma

Advanced lung disease

Dermatologic Conditions

Psoriasis

Atopic dermatitis

Hidradenitis suppurativa

Chronic skin disorders

Transplant & Complex Immunology

Post-transplant immunosuppression

Specialized immune therapies

Infectious Diseases

HIV

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Other complex infectious disease treatments

Rare & Genetic Disorders

Enzyme replacement therapies

Biologics

Other highly specialized treatments

Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders