Specialty Pharmacy
At UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy, our goal is to help make specialty medications accessible and affordable so you can focus on your health while we support you through your individual care journey. We help patients start and stay on therapy with coordinated clinical support, medication access services, and convenient delivery connected to your UVA care team.
What is a specialty medication?
Specialty medications are advanced therapies used to treat complex, chronic, and rare conditions. They often require special handling, close monitoring, and extra insurance steps before you can begin treatment. Many specialty medications are also high-cost and may require additional support to ensure coverage and affordability.
Why a specialty pharmacy?
Starting a specialty medication often involves multiple steps happening at once:
- Benefits checks
- Prior authorizations
- Financial assistance
- Refill coordination
- Adherence support
- Side effect management
A specialty pharmacy brings these pieces together so your treatment can begin sooner, stay consistent, and remain supported over time.
Why a UVA Specialty Pharmacy?
Because we are part of UVA Health, we work closely with your providers and care teams to coordinate therapy changes, monitoring, and follow-up. This integrated approach reduces delays, improves communication, and supports better outcomes throughout your care. This additional knowledge helps us navigate complex insurange requirements. It also means that we know the importance of your medication being processed, coordinated, and delivered on time.
Conditions supported
At UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy, we support patients facing complex and chronic conditions with advanced therapies and personalized care coordination. Our pharmacists work alongside UVA specialty clinics to ensure you receive the right medication, at the right time, with the right support.
We provide specialty pharmacy services for conditions including:
Autoimmune & Inflammatory Conditions
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Lupus
- Crohn’s disease
- Ulcerative colitis
Neurology & Neuromuscular Disorders
- Multiple sclerosis
- Myasthenia gravis
- Migraines
- Epilepsy
- Neurologic conditions
Cancer & Blood Disorders
- Oral oncology therapies
- Hematologic conditions
- Supportive care medications
Pulmonary Conditions
- Adult and pediatric cystic fibrosis (CF)
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Severe asthma
- Advanced lung disease
Dermatologic Conditions
- Psoriasis
- Atopic dermatitis
- Hidradenitis suppurativa
- Chronic skin disorders
Transplant & Complex Immunology
- Post-transplant immunosuppression
- Specialized immune therapies
Infectious Diseases
- HIV
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- Other complex infectious disease treatments
Rare & Genetic Disorders
- Enzyme replacement therapies
- Biologics
- Other highly specialized treatments
Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders
- Growth hormone therapy
- Osteoporosis
- Other specialty endocrine medications