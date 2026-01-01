If you've been treated for injuries from an act of community violence, the UVA Health Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP) can connect you with ongoing support and case management after your discharge from the hospital, emergency department, or clinic.

What Is Community Violence?

Community violence is violence that happens between people who aren't related, who may or may not know each other, and that generally happen outside the home. It's a significant public health issue in the U.S. that can have lasting physical, emotional, and psychological impacts on individuals, families, and communities.

Exposure to community violence is also associated with higher risk of re-injury, trauma, and other long-term health and social challenges, highlighting the importance of early intervention and support.

The HVIP program is designed to promote healing, rebuild safety and stability, and prevent future violence by connecting you to resources, mentorship, and community-based support.

How Can I Get HVIP Services?

To be eligible for the HVIP you must meet all of the following. The program serves all ages.

Have had injuries resulting from a community violence incident , such as:

Gunshot wound



Stabbing



Physical assault

Have received medical treatment for a community violence-related injury through one of the these:

Inpatient admission at the hospital



Emergency Department (ED)



Ambulatory clinic

Reside in:

Albemarle County



Charlottesville City



Surrounding counties of Fluvanna, Greene, Madison, Louisa, Nelson, Augusta, Rockingham, Buckingham

HVIP Services & Support

Participants are paired with a Violence Intervention Specialist (VIS) who provides individualized, trauma-informed support and walks alongside you on your path to healing and stability.

Through personalized case management, the VIS connects individuals and families to:

Mental health and emotional wellness services

School and educational advocacy

Job training and employment opportunities

Legal and victim advocacy services

Food and nutrition resources

Housing and shelter support

Transportation assistance

Substance use treatment and recovery programs

Ongoing peer support and mentorship

By addressing each participant’s unique needs, we help foster safer, healthier communities and support you in rebuilding your life after violence.

How to Refer Patients

Send a message through Epic In Basket to: Hospital Violence Intervention Program (available 24/7)

Page the HVIP team at PIC #: 1106 (available Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Submit community referrals via email at [email protected]

Online referral form

Contact Information

Additional Resources

Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) is a national leader in community violence prevention efforts.

The UVA Health Trauma Survivor Network (TSN), created by the American Trauma Society, aims to support trauma patients and their families in navigating hospital stays and the recovery process. TSN offers practical information, peer support, and skill-building resources to promote healing and resilience. Through its partnership with trauma centers—including our site within UVA Health, a designated trauma center—TSN fosters supportive communities, both in-person and online, and provides training and resources for healthcare providers to better serve patients impacted by traumatic injury.