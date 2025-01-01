Skip to main content

Injury Prevention

Our Trauma Center's Injury Prevention Program collaborates with various committed community partners, including Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Fire Department, Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad and more. 

Avoid Everyday Hazards

See how to:

fall risk wrist bands

Fall Prevention

Tips for ladder safety:

  • Make sure the ladder is the right size for the job.
  • Check the “duty rating” and length to avoid unnecessary hazards.
  • Inspect the ladder to make sure it is in good working condition.
  • Place the ladder on firm, level, non-slippery ground to ensure proper support.
  • Always maintain three points of contact to minimize the chances of slipping or falling.

Bleeding Control

Read how to recognize and stop life-threatening bleeding.

Car Seat Installation

Motor Vehicle Crashes

Distracted Driving: Free Class for You & Your Teens

Get a preview of the class on how to avoid distracted driving.

Poison Prevention

Get tips for preventing poisoning in:

You can also test your knowledge with UVA School of Medicine's poison trivia quiz.

Possible Poisoning: What to Do

 