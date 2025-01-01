Injury Prevention
Our Trauma Center's Injury Prevention Program collaborates with various committed community partners, including Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Fire Department, Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad and more.
Avoid Everyday Hazards
See how to:
- Perform the Heimlich maneuver
- Handle bee stings
- Stay safe in pools, oceans, lakes and other bodies of water
- Wear a bike helmet
- Prepare for a safe outdoor adventure
Fall Prevention
- Find tips to prevent falls
- Use this fall prevention checklist for older adults (PDF)
- Prevent falls for young children (PDF) and older adults (PDF)
Tips for ladder safety:
- Make sure the ladder is the right size for the job.
- Check the “duty rating” and length to avoid unnecessary hazards.
- Inspect the ladder to make sure it is in good working condition.
- Place the ladder on firm, level, non-slippery ground to ensure proper support.
- Always maintain three points of contact to minimize the chances of slipping or falling.
Bleeding Control
Read how to recognize and stop life-threatening bleeding.
Car Seat Installation
- Get a free child safety seat inspection
- Read about child passenger safety
- Learn how to adapt car seats to growing children
Motor Vehicle Crashes
- Find out where vehicle crashes happen in your area
- See vehicle safety statistics and guidelines
Distracted Driving: Free Class for You & Your Teens
Get a preview of the class on how to avoid distracted driving.
Poison Prevention
Get tips for preventing poisoning in:
- Children (PDF) and older adults (PDF)
You can also test your knowledge with UVA School of Medicine's poison trivia quiz.
Possible Poisoning: What to Do
- Call the Blue Ridge Poison Center
- Know how to provide first aid for poisoning