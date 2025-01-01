Stress & Mental Health Services for Families

Within family medicine, our approach to your wellness is holistic. We support your overall well-being, both mind and body. That's why we offer behavioral and mental health support.

At UVA Health, our behavioral health team works with your family medicine primary care provider to meet your needs. We approach your care one session at a time and create a tailored plan for your emotional support.

If needed, we align with your primary care provider to address any medication needs.

You can even meet with us during your regular clinic visit for your convenience.

Who We Serve

We see patients of all ages, backgrounds, and cultural and gender identities, and work with individuals, families, and couples. We also collaborate with the International Family Medicine Clinic (in Family Medicine at the Primary Care Center), which serves the unique needs of refugees.

Receiving Mental Healthcare

Behavioral health sessions typically take 20-30 minutes. These visits get integrated into your overall primary care treatment plan.

Initial consultation: During your first visit, we'll work with you to identify and understand your concerns. Together, we'll assess your problem and discuss possible treatment options.

During your first visit, we'll work with you to identify and understand your concerns. Together, we'll assess your problem and discuss possible treatment options. Targeted interventions: You'll receive a plan tailored to your individual situation.

You'll receive a plan tailored to your individual situation. Follow-up: Depending on your needs, you'll have follow-up visits to monitor progress and adjust your treatment plan.

Tools for Mental Well-Being

We work with you to identify and address behavioral health needs with strategies that work for you.

Pediatric Mental Health Support

We support children with anxiety, ADHD, and behavioral problems, along with improving family dynamics.

Healthy Lifestyles

Get help making lifestyle changes to improve your overall health. That includes addressing chronic health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. We can also work with you on substance use issues, like smoking and unhealthy alcohol use.

Skills for Emotional Health

Feel better, work better, and function better by learning effective strategies for managing:

Anxiety

Depression

Mood disorders

Stress Management

You can improve your sleep patterns, manage chronic pain, and reduce stress. We offer training in techniques to enhance your ability to engage in daily activities and maintain emotional balance.