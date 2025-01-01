Safe Sleep for Your Newborn

We are committed to providing the safest care for your newborn. We follow the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations for supporting and promoting a safe sleep environment.

The Safest Sleep Environment for Your Newborn

During your hospital stay:

Your baby can snuggle with you skin-to-skin when you are awake, then sleep in a nearby crib for safety if you feel sleepy and need to rest

We place all babies on their backs in a crib with a firm mattress

Stuffed animals, pillows, fluffy blankets and other soft bedding will be kept out of your baby's bed

We wrap babies in swaddle sacks instead of clothing and blankets

Swaddle sacks will enhance infant security by visually identifying your baby as a patient

At discharge, we'll give you a free, brand-new UVA Health Children's swaddle sack to use at home

We'll also give you information on how to provide a safe sleep environment for your newborn at home.

Infant Sleep

