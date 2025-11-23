Prenatal Classes & Hospital Tours
These free prenatal classes cover everything from childbirth and newborn care to breastfeeding and becoming a working mom.
We offer classes for people giving birth in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Manassas.
Prenatal Classes That Cover the Basics
Learn the basics of giving birth and caring for your newborn:
- Preparing for Birth & Baby
- Childbirth Education: Lunchtime Learning
- Baby basics
- CPR & carseat safety
Breastfeeding Basics
Our lactation consultant will help prepare you for breastfeeding. Learn about positioning, helping baby with a correct latch, how your body makes milk and what to expect as your baby grows.
You'll also get a book: Breastfeeding 101.
See Your Delivery Space
Get a virtual or in-person tour of where you'll have your baby.
- For Charlottesville prenatal classes and tours: Register now.
- For Culpeper prenatal classes and tours: Register now.
- For Prince William prenatal classes, see below.
Prenatal Classes
11/23/2025
Nov 23 Breastfeeding Class Prince William Medical Center
[Prince William Medical Center, Women's & Children's Center] Know the Basics of Breastfeeding