Prenatal Classes & Hospital Tours

These free prenatal classes cover everything from childbirth and newborn care to breastfeeding and becoming a working mom.

We offer classes for people giving birth in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Manassas.

Prenatal Classes That Cover the Basics

Learn the basics of giving birth and caring for your newborn:

Preparing for Birth & Baby

Childbirth Education: Lunchtime Learning

Baby basics

CPR & carseat safety

Breastfeeding Basics

Our lactation consultant will help prepare you for breastfeeding. Learn about positioning, helping baby with a correct latch, how your body makes milk and what to expect as your baby grows.

You'll also get a book: Breastfeeding 101.

See Your Delivery Space

Get a virtual or in-person tour of where you'll have your baby.