Grandparent Prenatal Class

There are no available class dates at this time.

A new baby affects everyone in the family. These classes can help family members adjust to their changing roles and provide support.

Grandparents Class

A class for expectant grandparents and family members. Prepare for the addition to your family by learning what's new in labor and delivery and baby care. We'll review basic safety tips and the latest in baby gear. We'll also discuss how to help the new family in the first year.