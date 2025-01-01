Preparing for Birth & Baby Class

What You'll Learn to Prepare for Your Baby

This class is hosted by UVA Health in Charlottesville. It is a free, 3-week class that covers information to help prepare you for labor and birth.

Prepare for the birth of your baby by learning all about labor and delivery and how to care for yourself and your baby when you go home. You will learn:

Signs of labor

Stages of the labor process

When to come to the hospital

Possible interventions

Relaxation techniques

Role of labor support

Newborn care, behavior, basic safety

Register for the class here.