Preparing for Birth & Baby Class
What You'll Learn to Prepare for Your Baby
This class is hosted by UVA Health in Charlottesville. It is a free, 3-week class that covers information to help prepare you for labor and birth.
Prepare for the birth of your baby by learning all about labor and delivery and how to care for yourself and your baby when you go home. You will learn:
- Signs of labor
- Stages of the labor process
- When to come to the hospital
- Possible interventions
- Relaxation techniques
- Role of labor support
- Newborn care, behavior, basic safety