Preparing for Birth and Baby: Class Outline

UVA offers frequent classes to help expecting parents prepare for the birth of a baby and new parenthood.

1. Welcome and Introduction to the Class

This class covers the following topics:

What is happening to my pregnant body?

Common aches and pains of pregnancy and how to deal with them

Basic anatomy and physiology of pregnancy and labor

Overview of the stages of labor labor induction/ augmentation

Tour and hospital policies

2. Early Labor vs. False Labor — How Will You Know?

Early labor — What should I do? What can my support person do to help?

Active labor — Some ways to cope and practical tips for support persons to help the laboring mom

Positions for labor and comfort measures

3. Transition Phase of Labor — When the Tough Get Going...

Second stage labor

Pushing positions and techniques

Interventions in second stage labor, including Caesarean birth

Pain — How will you cope?

Pain medication overview

4. Baby 101

Typical newborn behavior, sleeping and feeding patterns

Newborn appearance and reflexes

How to calm a fussy baby

When to call the doctor

What happens in the hospital?

5. Post Partum — What Can I Expect in the First Few Weeks?