Preparing for Birth and Baby: Class Outline
UVA offers frequent classes to help expecting parents prepare for the birth of a baby and new parenthood.
1. Welcome and Introduction to the Class
This class covers the following topics:
- What is happening to my pregnant body?
- Common aches and pains of pregnancy and how to deal with them
- Basic anatomy and physiology of pregnancy and labor
- Overview of the stages of labor labor induction/ augmentation
- Tour and hospital policies
2. Early Labor vs. False Labor — How Will You Know?
- Early labor — What should I do? What can my support person do to help?
- Active labor — Some ways to cope and practical tips for support persons to help the laboring mom
- Positions for labor and comfort measures
3. Transition Phase of Labor — When the Tough Get Going...
- Second stage labor
- Pushing positions and techniques
- Interventions in second stage labor, including Caesarean birth
- Pain — How will you cope?
- Pain medication overview
4. Baby 101
- Typical newborn behavior, sleeping and feeding patterns
- Newborn appearance and reflexes
- How to calm a fussy baby
- When to call the doctor
- What happens in the hospital?
5. Post Partum — What Can I Expect in the First Few Weeks?
- Local resources and review