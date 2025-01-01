Breastfeeding Program

Ann Kellams: I serve as Medical Director of our Breastfeeding Medicine Program. And this program has paired pediatricians and lactation consultants, nutritionists, we also work with the departments of obstetrics and gynecology and family medicine. And to provide comprehensive care to mothers and babies who are breastfeeding. We not only provide seven day a week coverage on the maternity and post-partum unit and for families in the neonatal intensive care unit or the NICU, but also provide an outpatient clinic. If once you're home, if you're struggling with something, whether it's pain or you're worried about your supply or maybe you're making plans to go back to work, we are there to help you through that.

Ann Kellams: The other thing we can do is consultations if your baby has to come back in the hospital for any reason or if you are in the hospital for any reason, we will go to that unit and see you and help you and maybe it's pumping your milk because you two have to be separated for a short a time. Or maybe the baby has not been gaining weight as well as we'd like to see and how can we help with that. We took a hard look at the evidence that's out there and the studies that have been done and we've basically tried to implement every practice that has been shown to help a mother be successful. You're not going to get better care around infant feeding and breastfeeding than we're trying to give here.