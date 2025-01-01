Skip to main content

Breastfeeding Program

Breastfeeding offers health benefits for you and your baby. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy, or that it comes naturally. Having help early can get your breastfeeding journey started on the right foot.

At UVA Health, our breastfeeding medicine program can offer support during and after your hospital stay.

What Support Does UVA Health Offer for Breastfeeding?

Many new parents don’t know all of the types of support that are available. Ultimately, our specialists’ goal is to help you overcome any breastfeeding barriers. What that looks like is going to depend on the individual.

Much of our success comes from policies and procedures put in place during labor and delivery. 

  • All babies are put skin-to-skin immediately after birth.
  • Babies sleep in the same room as their parents when possible.
  • All staff have been trained to support breastfeeding, even in the NICU.
  • Lactation consultants visit new mothers regularly.
  • We work to get your newborn breastfeeding within an hour of birth.

Breastfeeding Issues We Support

  • Latching
  • Improving milk supply
  • Breast refusal
  • Nipple confusion
  • Nursing and medications
  • Nipple soreness and breast pain
  • Plugged ducts
  • Engorgement and oversupply
  • Tongue-tie and lip-tie
  • Recognizing feeding cues
  • Mastitis
  • Baby's slow weight gain
  • Bottle refusal
  • Operating a breast pump
  • Inducing lactation

The Breastfeeding Program at UVA Health

Our award-winning breastfeeding program encourages and teaches you how to give your child the most healthy start possible.

Breastfeeding & Medical Concerns

It can be hard to keep breastfeeding when you or your baby are sick.  Learn more about how we support breastfeeding in the NICU and how COVID affects breastfeeding.

We can also help you manage any medications that you need. Including information about how they may affect your supply and whether they are safe for breastfeeding. If they aren’t suitable, we can try to help find an alternative.

Why Choose UVA Health for Lactation Help?

At UVA Health you'll have: 

  • Internationally board-certified lactation consultants
  • A breastfeeding medicine program
  • The support of the #1 Children’s hospital in Virginia

Our experts are leading research efforts to help more parents who want to breastfeed. And helping to inform everyone on the importance and health benefits of breastfeeding.

Sign up for our free breastfeeding basics class to learn more about breastfeeding.

Nursing Support Resources

If you want to learn more or find encouragement, you can:

Breast Pumps & Breastfeeding Supplies

The Affordable Healthcare Act requires insurance companies to provide breastpumping supplies. Your provider can help you figure out what pump will work best for you and what’s covered by insurance. They can also help you learn to operate it.