Managing Prescriptions

Whether you’re starting, transferring, or refilling a prescription, our pharmacy team works to make it as easy as possible.

Fill a Prescription

Ask your provider to send your prescription electronically or by fax to your preferred UVA Health Pharmacy location.

Transfer a Prescription

Need to transfer a prescription from another pharmacy? We’re happy to help.

Please call our team and have the other pharmacy’s phone number and your medication information ready.

The UVA Pharmacy Call Center is open from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

Call Now

Prescription Counseling

Starting a new medication can make anyone have a lot of questions. You want to know when you can expect to feel better. Or if your medication will interact with other prescriptions or supplements you may be taking. You might want to know whether or not to take it with food or water.

Our pharmacists are here to help. We can help you navigate all of the questions you have about your new prescription, and make sure you're fully prepared for what to expect.