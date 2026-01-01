Pharmacy Billing & Payment

We want to make sure you can get your medications when you need them. Helping find ways to make your medication accessible, including affordability, is a crucial part of your care.

Different pharmacies are able to accept different payments. But talk to your pharmacy team about other payment options.

All in-person pharmacies accept:

Credit card

Debit Card

Navigating Insurance & Prior Authorization

Many medications, especially specialty ones, require additional insurance approval before they'll be covered. This often includes a prior authorization, where providers must submit information to your insurance company. This can feel overwhelming to navigate alone.

At UVA Health, we have an experienced, dedicated medication access team that will work directly with your providers and clinic nurses to navigate these requirements and reduce delays.