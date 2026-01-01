Skip to main content

Pharmacy Billing & Payment

We want to make sure you can get your medications when you need them. Helping find ways to make your medication accessible, including affordability, is a crucial part of your care.

Different pharmacies are able to accept different payments. But talk to your pharmacy team about other payment options.

All in-person pharmacies accept:

  • Credit card
  • Debit Card

Navigating Insurance & Prior Authorization

Many medications, especially specialty ones, require additional insurance approval before they'll be covered. This often includes a prior authorization, where providers must submit information to your insurance company. This can feel overwhelming to navigate alone.

At UVA Health, we have an experienced, dedicated medication access team that will work directly with your providers and clinic nurses to navigate these requirements and reduce delays.

  • How we provide support:
    Review your insurance benefits and coverage requirements
  • Submit and track prior authorizations
  • Coordinate documentation with your care team
  • Communicate with insurers and follow up as needed
  • Keep you informed of the status and next steps
Two college-aged boys drink coffee while looking over a textbook

Are You a UVA Student?

UVA students can use student cards to pay for prescriptions. Cavalier Advantage can be used at the Bookstore and Student Health Pharmacies. Student Charge can only be accepted at the Bookstore Pharmacy.

Pharmacy Billing: Frequently Asked Questions

If you have any questions about medication, prescriptions, or billing, please do not hesitate to contact us. In addition to being available over the phone, we can also respond to questions through MyChart. These are some of our most frequently asked questions.

Can I pay with cash?

We'll fill your prescriptions and discuss later billing or other payment options with you.

What about Specialty or Home Delivery medications?

You can use MyChart, paper billing, or call patient-friendly billing for more options.

How long does insurance approval and prior authorization take?

We work to move the process forward as quickly as possible, but different medications, insurance companies, and required documentation means approval times aren't consistent. But we'll keep you informed throughout.

How much extra does it cost to get my prescription delivered?

If you're in our service area and your medication is covered, home delivery is free.

How can I find out about my out of pocket costs?

We can talk to you over the phone about billing your insurance and your out of pocket cost.

Medication Discounts & Payment Help

Pharmacy