Pharmacy Billing & Payment
We want to make sure you can get your medications when you need them. Helping find ways to make your medication accessible, including affordability, is a crucial part of your care.
Different pharmacies are able to accept different payments. But talk to your pharmacy team about other payment options.
All in-person pharmacies accept:
- Credit card
- Debit Card
Navigating Insurance & Prior Authorization
Many medications, especially specialty ones, require additional insurance approval before they'll be covered. This often includes a prior authorization, where providers must submit information to your insurance company. This can feel overwhelming to navigate alone.
At UVA Health, we have an experienced, dedicated medication access team that will work directly with your providers and clinic nurses to navigate these requirements and reduce delays.
- How we provide support:
Review your insurance benefits and coverage requirements
- Submit and track prior authorizations
- Coordinate documentation with your care team
- Communicate with insurers and follow up as needed
- Keep you informed of the status and next steps
Are You a UVA Student?
UVA students can use student cards to pay for prescriptions. Cavalier Advantage can be used at the Bookstore and Student Health Pharmacies. Student Charge can only be accepted at the Bookstore Pharmacy.
Pharmacy Billing: Frequently Asked Questions
If you have any questions about medication, prescriptions, or billing, please do not hesitate to contact us. In addition to being available over the phone, we can also respond to questions through MyChart. These are some of our most frequently asked questions.
Can I pay with cash?
We'll fill your prescriptions and discuss later billing or other payment options with you.
What about Specialty or Home Delivery medications?
You can use MyChart, paper billing, or call patient-friendly billing for more options.
How long does insurance approval and prior authorization take?
We work to move the process forward as quickly as possible, but different medications, insurance companies, and required documentation means approval times aren't consistent. But we'll keep you informed throughout.
How much extra does it cost to get my prescription delivered?
If you're in our service area and your medication is covered, home delivery is free.
How can I find out about my out of pocket costs?
We can talk to you over the phone about billing your insurance and your out of pocket cost.
Medication Discounts & Payment Help
- Discount Medication Program
We offer several generic medications at discount prices. Many of these can be purchased up to 6 months in advance and whether or not you have insurance.
- 340B Program
We participate in the 340B program, which allows us to offer generic medications at affordable prices.
- Financial Assistance
Every year, we help thousands of patients find solutions to their billing issues. Including for pharmacy services.