Transfer a Patient to UVA Health

UVA Health Transfer Center

We have made transferring patients to UVA Health quicker, easier, and safer for healthcare providers and patients alike.

Features of our transfer center include:

24/7 access

A single point of contact for inpatient transfer services

Knowledgeable, trained staff with the medical experience necessary for triaging patients

Telemedicine and other resources to help community hospitals keep patients as long as possible

An enhanced patient-tracking process

Increased efficiency that focuses on patient safety and quality of care

Information Needed for a Transfer

Expedite the transfer. Have this info ready when you call:

Demographic information, including patient name, date of birth, insurance, and residency info

Diagnosis and medical status, including the patient's: Recent and planned surgeries Co-morbidities Tests you will send us Current medications, IVs, oxygen requirements, isolation status Temperature Respiratory rate White blood cell count Heart rate

Patient history, including admit date to your facility, discharge summary noting every transfer, reason for transfer, unit location at referring facility (ED, ICU, other)

Your contact information

The medical service you are requesting

Current location of patient

In addition, we would appreciate that you provide and upload to Epic:

A discharge summary

All operation/procedure notes

Any relevant imaging scans

Bed Availability

We will call when a bed is available.

We commit to communicating daily with the transferring hospital until a bed is available, making every effort to accept patients as quickly as possible and assisting with transport, as needed.

We will save all information in the patient’s Epic chart once the transfer is confirmed.

Emergency & Routine Transport

Find out how to transport your patient.