Transfer a Patient to UVA Health
UVA Health Transfer Center
We have made transferring patients to UVA Health quicker, easier, and safer for healthcare providers and patients alike.
Features of our transfer center include:
- 24/7 access
- A single point of contact for inpatient transfer services
- Knowledgeable, trained staff with the medical experience necessary for triaging patients
- Telemedicine and other resources to help community hospitals keep patients as long as possible
- An enhanced patient-tracking process
- Increased efficiency that focuses on patient safety and quality of care
Information Needed for a Transfer
Expedite the transfer. Have this info ready when you call:
- Demographic information, including patient name, date of birth, insurance, and residency info
- Diagnosis and medical status, including the patient's:
- Recent and planned surgeries
- Co-morbidities
- Tests you will send us
- Current medications, IVs, oxygen requirements, isolation status
- Temperature
- Respiratory rate
- White blood cell count
- Heart rate
- Patient history, including admit date to your facility, discharge summary noting every transfer, reason for transfer, unit location at referring facility (ED, ICU, other)
- Your contact information
- The medical service you are requesting
- Current location of patient
In addition, we would appreciate that you provide and upload to Epic:
- A discharge summary
- All operation/procedure notes
- Any relevant imaging scans
Bed Availability
We will call when a bed is available.
We commit to communicating daily with the transferring hospital until a bed is available, making every effort to accept patients as quickly as possible and assisting with transport, as needed.
We will save all information in the patient’s Epic chart once the transfer is confirmed.
Emergency & Routine Transport
