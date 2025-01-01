Specialized Referrals & Contacts

Most referrals can be made online. Some services need specialty forms sent by fax.

General Referrals

You can refer a patient (adult or pediatric) using the online referral form.

Specialty Forms for Referrals

A few services require additional information. Refer your patient for:

Important Phone Numbers

Transfer a patient: 844.933.7882

Request emergency transport: 800.552.1826

800.552.1826 Get EpicCare help: 434.243.2733