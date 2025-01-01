Specialized Referrals & Contacts
Most referrals can be made online. Some services need specialty forms sent by fax.
General Referrals
You can refer a patient (adult or pediatric) using the online referral form.
Specialty Forms for Referrals
A few services require additional information. Refer your patient for:
- Endocrinology referral (PDF)
- Kidney care/Nephrology referral (PDF)
- Pulmonary care (PDF)
- Gastroenterology and endoscopy: Digestive health referrals
- Radiosurgery: Gamma Knife referrals
- High-tech scans: Radiology & imaging referrals
- Lung cancer: Screening referrals
- Organ transplant: Transplant referrals
- Sleep disorders: Sleep Clinic referral form
- Bispecific antibodies for cancer: Referral process (PDF)
Important Phone Numbers
- Transfer a patient: 844.933.7882
- Request emergency transport: 800.552.1826
- Get EpicCare help: 434.243.2733
- Main hospital number: 434.924.0000
- Patient representatives: 434.924.8315
- Patient & guest services: 434.924.3627
- Cancer Center: 434.924.9333
- UVA Health Children's: 434.924.0000
- Heart & Vascular: 434.243.1000
- Transplant: 800.543.8814
Telemedicine: Virtual Appointments With Specialists
If your patients can't make it to see us in person, telemedicine allows us to have a virtual appointment. We also have special consults and forums for healthcare providers.