Provider Relations: A Resource for Providers
Our provider relations team connects referring providers to UVA Health services and resources.
How We Support You
Whether you're referring a patient, need information about treatments, or are experiencing a problem, you can call on our experienced team for support.
Each team member, or provider liaison, offers:
- In-person and remote visits
- EpicCare Link information
- Introductions to new UVA Health faculty and services
- Help with patient access
- Networking events
- Print resources and publications
- Response to and resolution of your concerns
Contact Your Provider Liaison
Margaret covers: Western Prince William, Fauquier, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, and Culpeper
Phyllis covers: Eastern Prince William, Manassas, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fairfax, Loudoun, and DC
Tiffany covers: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Amelia, Powhatan, Goochland, Cumberland, Western New Kent, and Buckingham
John covers: Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Orange, Madison, Greene, Nelson, Augusta, and Rockingham
Ed covers: Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward, Campbell, Bedford, Lynchburg, Rockbridge, Lexington, Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Bottetourt, Craig, Salem, and Roanoke
Refer a Patient
Need to refer a patient for specialty care? Find details about referrals and use our online referral form.
Healthy Practice: Your Link to the Latest at UVA Health
Stay current with what's happening at UVA Health and get your patients to the care they need. Read about the latest research and available treatments.Read Healthy Practice