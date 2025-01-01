Provider Relations: A Resource for Providers

Our provider relations team connects referring providers to UVA Health services and resources.

How We Support You

Whether you're referring a patient, need information about treatments, or are experiencing a problem, you can call on our experienced team for support.

Each team member, or provider liaison, offers:

In-person and remote visits

EpicCare Link information

Introductions to new UVA Health faculty and services

Help with patient access

Networking events

Print resources and publications

Response to and resolution of your concerns

Contact Your Provider Liaison

Email Margaret Bain

Margaret covers: Western Prince William, Fauquier, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, and Culpeper

Email Phyllis Pallo

Phyllis covers: Eastern Prince William, Manassas, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fairfax, Loudoun, and DC

Email Tiffany Klotz

Tiffany covers: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Amelia, Powhatan, Goochland, Cumberland, Western New Kent, and Buckingham

Email John Murie

John covers: Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Orange, Madison, Greene, Nelson, Augusta, and Rockingham

Email Ed Dooley

Ed covers: Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward, Campbell, Bedford, Lynchburg, Rockbridge, Lexington, Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Bottetourt, Craig, Salem, and Roanoke

Refer a Patient

Need to refer a patient for specialty care? Find details about referrals and use our online referral form.