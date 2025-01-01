Skip to main content

Provider Relations: A Resource for Providers

Our provider relations team connects referring providers to UVA Health services and resources.

How We Support You

Whether you're referring a patient, need information about treatments, or are experiencing a problem, you can call on our experienced team for support.

Each team member, or provider liaison, offers:

  • In-person and remote visits
  • EpicCare Link information
  • Introductions to new UVA Health faculty and services
  • Help with patient access
  • Networking events
  • Print resources and publications
  • Response to and resolution of your concerns 

Contact Your Provider Liaison

Email Margaret Bain 

Margaret covers: Western Prince William, Fauquier, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, and Culpeper

Email Phyllis Pallo

Phyllis covers: Eastern Prince William, Manassas, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fairfax, Loudoun, and DC 

Email Tiffany Klotz

Tiffany covers: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Amelia, Powhatan, Goochland, Cumberland, Western New Kent, and Buckingham

Email John Murie

John covers: Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Orange, Madison, Greene, Nelson, Augusta, and Rockingham

Email Ed Dooley

Ed covers: Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward, Campbell, Bedford, Lynchburg, Rockbridge, Lexington, Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Bottetourt, Craig, Salem, and Roanoke

Refer a Patient

Need to refer a patient for specialty care? Find details about referrals and use our online referral form

Healthy Practice: Your Link to the Latest at UVA Health

Stay current with what's happening at UVA Health and get your patients to the care they need. Read about the latest research and available treatments.

Read Healthy Practice