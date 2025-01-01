Clinical Informatics applies informatics and information technology to deliver healthcare services. It’s also called applied clinical informatics and healthcare informatics.

Clinicians who practice clinical informatics are increasingly known as informaticians. They collaborate with other healthcare and information technology professionals to promote patient care that is safe, efficient, effective, timely, patient-centered, and equitable.

Their roles are often part project oversight and refinement, as well as subject matter experts (SMEs) with communication roles.

At UVA Health, the clinical informatics team is mainly comprised of physicians, nurses, and pharmacists, but the categories and roles are continuing to expand.

Clinical Decision Support

We develop and maintain tools to guide care and provide clinical decision support. Examples include Best Practice Advisories (BPAs, alerts), Health Maintenance reminders, banners, etc.

Submit requests for:

Changes to existing tools

Development of new tools

A member of the clinical informatics team can join your inpatient committee, BeSafe Coalition, or ambulatory team to provide immediate feedback to ideas and assist with the change request process.

See how to request clinical decision support.

Clinical Documentation Improvement

Submit requests for:

Changes to existing structured electronic documentation

Development of new structured electronic documentation

See how to request clinical documentation improvement.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Informatics/Analyst Assistance, Error Reporting

Epic analysts can show you newly developed functionality or work with you on changes to current elements of the EMR, such as ordersets, smart texts, etc. We can also create elements to support workflow changes.

See how to request help with electronic medical records and more.