Education & Tools for Healthcare Providers
We offer a number of continuing education and professional development opportunities for healthcare professionals.
Clinical & Research Tools
At the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library, find scholarly journals, books, databases and other resources for health professionals.
Your Patient's Medical Records Online
As a referring physician, you have the option to connect to your patient's progress and medical records online with EpicCare.
Patient Education
You can find a variety of resources for your patients through our library's patient education materials.
Or send patients directly to condition and treatment information in the patient education repository.
Using UVA Health Resources
As a referring physician, you have access to labs, pharmacies, telemedicine locations, Continuum Home Healthcare, and more.