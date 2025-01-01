Access Your Patient's Records

EpicCare allows you to track your patient's progress at UVA Health. Experience seamless communication throughout the referral and follow-up process.

With this online, HIPAA-compliant tool, you can:

Send pre-visit data to UVA

Review test and lab results

See past and planned appointments

View clinic notes and discharge summaries

System Requirements

Your computer, laptop, tablet or phone must have:

Internet Explorer Version 7 or 8 (not compatible with Firefox or Chrome)

2.13Ghz processor, 2GB RAM and 80GB disk

High-speed internet connection

Access Patient Records With EpicCare Now

Need access? Request an account: email [email protected]

Already have an account? Access EpicCare now.

For questions or issues about medical records or forms, contact Health Information Services.

For information on setting up two-factor authentication and self-service password resets, see these instructions.

For Patients: Access MyChart

Your patients can get online access to their medical records, prescription refills, appointments, and bill pay using MyChart. Need help? Call: 434.924.5136