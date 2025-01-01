Access Your Patient's Records
EpicCare allows you to track your patient's progress at UVA Health. Experience seamless communication throughout the referral and follow-up process.
With this online, HIPAA-compliant tool, you can:
- Send pre-visit data to UVA
- Review test and lab results
- See past and planned appointments
- View clinic notes and discharge summaries
System Requirements
Your computer, laptop, tablet or phone must have:
- Internet Explorer Version 7 or 8 (not compatible with Firefox or Chrome)
- 2.13Ghz processor, 2GB RAM and 80GB disk
- High-speed internet connection
Access Patient Records With EpicCare Now
Need access? Request an account: email [email protected]
Already have an account? Access EpicCare now.
For questions or issues about medical records or forms, contact Health Information Services.
For information on setting up two-factor authentication and self-service password resets, see these instructions.
For Patients: Access MyChart
Your patients can get online access to their medical records, prescription refills, appointments, and bill pay using MyChart. Need help? Call: 434.924.5136