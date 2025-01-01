Shaky hands, difficulty walking, changes in facial expressions. When you have symptoms like these, it makes sense to wonder if it’s Parkinson’s disease. But when you ask your doctor, you may get a frustrating answer: maybe.

You’re not alone. For many people, getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis can take a long time and be anything but straightforward.

How Is Parkinson’s Diagnosed?

Why is it so hard to get a Parkinson’s diagnosis? No single test exists for Parkinson’s. Instead, we make a Parkinson’s diagnosis by carefully considering:

Your symptoms

Results from a physical exam

Your medical history

Imaging and bloodwork results, in some cases

Parkinson’s Diagnosis at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we’re here to support you through this process. Our Parkinson’s disease experts have the knowledge and experience needed to help you understand:

What your symptoms could mean

Each step of the diagnostic process

What to do in the meantime

The Hallmark Symptoms

We follow guidelines set by the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS). These standards reflect the latest understanding of Parkinson’s.

We’ll look for the hallmark features of Parkinson’s. You have to have:

Slowness of movement (bradykinesia)

plus

at least 1 of these: