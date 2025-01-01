Pancreatic Cancer Risk Assessment

qAre you at increased risk for pancreatic cancer? Answer these questions to find out and get help from the experts at UVA Health.

Are You at Risk for Pancreatic Cancer?

Consider these questions to know if you have risk factors for pancreatic cancer:

1. Do you have:

One first-degree relative (parent, sibling, child) plus a second-degree relative (grandparent, grandchild, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew) on the same side of the family with pancreatic cancer or who has died from it?

More than three relatives on the same side of the family with pancreatic cancer or who have died from it?

2. Have you ever had pancreatic cysts? If so, we have a special clinic for you. By monitoring cysts and watching for changes, we can help prevent pancreatic cancer or detect it early when we can successfully treat it.

3. Do you have any of the following conditions or know you have these gene variants?

Peutz-Jehger syndrome (STK11 gene)

Hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC)

Lynch syndrome (MLH1, MSH2, MSH6)

BRCA 1 or 2

Familial atypical melanoma and mole syndrome (FAMM, CDKN2A)

Other genes associated with breast cancer, such as ATM or PALB2

4. Do you have familial pancreatitis (two or more family members with pancreatitis in more than one generation)?

If you answered Yes to any of these questions, you may be at increased risk for pancreatic cancer. We can help.

Genetic Counseling for Pancreatic Cancer

A genetic counselor can check your risk of getting pancreatic cancer. They do this by looking at:

Your personal medical history

Your family's medical history

Genetic testing

A genetic counselor also helps you understand what all this information means. They'll use this information to help guide you, your family, and your specialists and providers to a plan of care that is right for you.

Talk to your care team to see if genetic counseling makes sense for you.