Orthopedics Awards & Recognition

U.S. News & World Report rated our orthopedics program as "high performing," which puts it among the top 10% in the country. And, our knee replacement and hip replacement procedures earned recognition, as well.

Becker’s Hospital Review

Becker’s Hospital Review included UVA Health on their list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs for 2020.

International Geriatric Fracture Society

UVA was the first hospital in Virginia to receive premier certification from the International Geriatric Fracture Society, whose global quality improvement initiative recognizes programs that exceed outcomes benchmarks in the management of geriatric fractures.

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield honored UVA Orthopedics as a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement. According to the insurer, Blue Distinction Centers are hospitals and outpatient centers that excel in delivering safe, effective treatment for specialty procedures.

The Joint Commission Orthopedics Awards

UVA is certified by The Joint Commission, a national accrediting group for hospitals, in both hip and knee replacement.