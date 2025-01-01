Oak Lawn Community Project

What is Oak Lawn?

Oak Lawn is a 5.2-acre plot of land located at 501 9th Street SW, at the corner of Cherry Avenue and Ninth Street SW. It is next to the Cherry Avenue Mixed-Use Corridor. A private residence for several decades, Oak Lawn is a unique part of Charlottesville, both because of its architecture and its place in history as a former slave plantation. Two historic cemeteries still exist on the land to this day.

Historic Preservation & New Resources

As part of this process, the feasibility study teams are exploring historic preservation of the existing house and land. Along with that, we're calling on the community to help plan the thoughtful development of parts of the site to offer certain services and programs that serve the Fifeville community.

Per the Three-Party Agreement (PDF), the Oak Lawn property is located in Area C. That means that we're required to follow land-use regulations with the City of Charlottesville. Under its current R-C zoning designation, uses are limited. This study is exploring the right process and will then get either a Special Use Permit or rezoning to support the services and programs we agree on.

What is the Schedule for Development?

The Oak Lawn feasibility study will have a multi-year schedule. Oak Lawn's historical resources may limit what we can develop at the site. Two reports, the Historic Structures Report (HSR) and the Cultural Landscape Report (CLR), outline Oak Lawn's history (PDF).

Image above provided by VA Home Pics.

Fifeville Community Project: Be a Part of the Change

We have begun a community engagement process in the Fifeville neighborhood to get your thoughts and feedback. Through several community events, you, as part of Fifeville, can help shape that vision. Keep connected to the process by using our contact form.